Hartlepool United fan Jeff Stelling joined Sky in 1992

Broadcaster Jeff Stelling has announced he will leave Sky Sports' flagship Soccer Saturday show next month.

Stelling has hosted the programme for more than 25 years and initially said he would step down at the end of last season, only to go on for another year.

The 68-year-old's final show will be on Sunday, 28 May - the last day of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

"He will be sorely missed," said Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes.

"Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere.

"His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards."

Stelling, who revealed his decision to step aside live on air during Saturday's programme, is leaving the Sky company as well as the show.

"It is groundhog day, it is that time of the year, every year, where I announce I am leaving Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday," Stelling joked.

"But this time it is true."