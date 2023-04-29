Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Head coach Russell Martin was left frustrated by Swansea's failure to strengthen for a play-off push in the January transfer window

Swansea City are looking to appoint a sporting director, with Luton Town's Paul Watson in contention for the role.

Watson has been chief operating officer at Swansea's Championship rivals Luton since 2021.

Swansea, who have been criticised for their work in recent transfer windows, are thought to want a new face to lead football decisions at the club.

The Welsh side are believed to be looking for someone with a strong track record in recruitment.

Two of Swansea's US-based majority shareholders, Jason Levien and Jake Silverstein, apologised to fans for the club's failure to sign a player last January.

The appointment of a sporting director - who would report directly to the ownership group - is seen as a way of improving Swansea's decision-making process on transfers.

Luton, who are preparing for a second straight crack at the Championship play-offs, have impressed with their transfer strategy despite having one of the lower budgets in the second tier.

Watson joined Luton as general operations manager in 2018, before moving to his current role just over two years ago.

The news comes with Swansea close to securing fresh investment, with British businessman Nigel Morris plus Americans Andy Coleman and Brett Cravatt in line to become a minority shareholders.