Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil Town's relegation out of the National League was confirmed following their 3-0 defeat by Wrexham in April

Relegated Yeovil Town said it was "regrettable" that staff at the club had not been paid at the end of April.

Yeovil's fall to the National League South next season was confirmed following their defeat by Wrexham.

The club has been subject to a potential takeover since March, although confirmed it had still not been completed.

"The staff will be paid on Tuesday irrespective of a transaction being concluded or not," a statement said. external-link

A contingent called SU Glovers announced they were taking over Yeovil earlier this spring and purchasing the club from owner Scott Priestnall, who took over in 2019 as they dropped out of the English Football League.

Director Matt Uggla said the consortium was "making all the decisions" and "in charge".

However, the deal has not been completed, with Yeovil since being relegated out of the National League.

They will play regional football next season in the sixth tier for the first time since 1997.

Yeovil play their final game of the season on Saturday away to Boreham Wood.