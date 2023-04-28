Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd reckons the £5m fee it would take to land Malik Tillman on a permanent deal would be better spent elsewhere. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ange Postecoglou insists he doesn't care what upset Neil Banfield after the Rangers assistant coach's cryptic dig at the Celtic manager following last month's League Cup final. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Nicolas Raskin believes Rangers are "not that far" from Celtic and the midfielder says the Ibrox side have to win the Scottish Cup this season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Rangers midfielder Stuart McCall has warned Michael Beale he'll have to find players that are mentally tough as well as talented if he wants to topple Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

There will be extra stewarding for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers and no early access for fans to lay out banners. (Scottish Sun) external-link

If Rangers lose to Celtic at Hampden and don't win the final Old Firm league meeting at Ibrox, the pressure on manager Michael Beale going into next season will be "immense", says ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are still mulling over substantial extra costs from the Conference League and whether involvement will significantly improve their youth development pathway. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

A return before the season ends is possible for Hearts pair Beni Baningime and striker Liam Boyce as they step up the final stages of their injury rehabilitations. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri hopes making a return from a long term injury before the end of the season can boost his chances of making his international debut for DR Congo. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Highland League side Nairn County have detailed their opposition to the proposed Conference League coming in at tier five. (Football Scotland) external-link