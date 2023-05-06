Queen of the South v Kelty Hearts

Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|35
|22
|12
|1
|61
|21
|40
|78
|2
|Falkirk
|35
|18
|10
|7
|67
|38
|29
|64
|3
|Airdrieonians
|35
|16
|9
|10
|78
|50
|28
|57
|4
|Alloa
|35
|17
|6
|12
|56
|45
|11
|57
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|35
|15
|6
|14
|59
|51
|8
|51
|6
|Queen of Sth
|35
|15
|6
|14
|55
|58
|-3
|51
|7
|Montrose
|35
|13
|9
|13
|49
|53
|-4
|48
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|35
|10
|10
|15
|38
|50
|-12
|40
|9
|Clyde
|35
|4
|9
|22
|33
|67
|-34
|21
|10
|Peterhead
|35
|3
|7
|25
|18
|81
|-63
|16