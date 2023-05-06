Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: Harry Kane scores winner to become Premier League's outright second-highest scorer

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments247

Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace
Harry Kane is 51 goals behind Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 260

Harry Kane became the outright second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history as Tottenham ended a four-game winless run with a much-needed victory over Crystal Palace.

Kane, 29, expertly headed in Pedro Porro's cross in first-half added time to reach 209 goals in the competition and surpass former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney.

It proved enough to earn a first victory under interim manager Ryan Mason and move Spurs above Brighton into sixth place - although they have now played three games more than the Seagulls, who face Everton on Monday.

The hosts had gone closest to a breakthrough before Kane's opener when Cristian Romero's near-post header cannoned off the crossbar, while at the opposite end Clement Lenglet produced a superb tackle to halt Jeffrey Schlupp's progress towards goal.

Sam Johnstone kept Palace in contention with a close-range save to deny Son Heung-min following an excellent pass by Romero inside the final quarter of an hour.

But, with Kane in position to clear a loose ball from his own six-yard box, Roy Hodgson suffered just his second loss in seven games since returning to management, leaving his side 12th.

Kane drives Spurs on to much-needed win

Both teams were involved in seven-goal thrillers last weekend but with contrasting fortunes. Palace's deserved 4-3 win over West Ham and Spurs' loss to Liverpool by the same score were indicative of their respective late-season trajectories.

While Hodgson has efficiently guided Palace to near-certain safety since the 75-year-old returned to management in March, Spurs' bid for a top-four finish has faltered amid a run of one win in seven league games.

Despite an admirable fightback from 3-0 down at Anfield before a 94th-minute sucker-punch, interim boss Mason had once again seen his side - league-leaders for goals conceded in the opening 15 minutes of matches - punished for a costly slow start.

But Spurs ensured they would not make the same mistake and a rare clean sheet - their first in the competition since February - provided the foundation for victory over in-form opposition.

Romero's header represented Spurs' best opportunity before Kane drifted the ball out to Porro and then met the wing-back's cross at the far post for his 26th league goal of the season with the final action of the first half.

That is a tally which would have secured the Premier League's Golden Boot in each of the past four seasons, but instead leaves him nine goals behind Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland this term.

The goal, in which Kane demonstrated both his key role in build-up play and lethal ability inside the penalty area, served as the latest reminder of the England captain's crucial role in this Spurs side before an expected summer of intense speculation surrounding his future as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Although Son was prevented from sealing the points by the outstretched arms of Johnstone, Mason will be pleased with the determination shown by his side to see out the closing stages as Palace were forced to leave empty-handed.

Player of the match

KaneHarry Kane

with an average of 7.22

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.22

  2. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    6.67

  4. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.66

  5. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.51

  9. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    6.46

  10. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.41

  11. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.35

  12. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.02

  13. Squad number16Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.79

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.93

  2. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.81

  3. Squad number21Player nameJohnstone
    Average rating

    5.66

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.64

  5. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.60

  6. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.54

  7. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.51

  8. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.51

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.48

  10. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.47

  11. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.43

  12. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    5.04

  13. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    4.64

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20ForsterBooked at 90mins
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 17Romero
  • 34LengletBooked at 86minsSubstituted forDierat 88'minutes
  • 33DaviesBooked at 83mins
  • 23Porro
  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forDanjumaat 89'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 79'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Dier
  • 16Danjuma
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 38Bissouma
  • 40Austin

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Johnstone
  • 2WardBooked at 69mins
  • 16AndersenBooked at 90mins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 10Eze
  • 28Doucouré
  • 15SchluppBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHughesat 74'minutes
  • 7Olise
  • 9J AyewBooked at 73minsSubstituted forÉdouardat 84'minutes
  • 11ZahaBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 8Sambi Lokonga
  • 13Guaita
  • 14Mateta
  • 17Clyne
  • 19Hughes
  • 22Édouard
  • 26Richards
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
61,093

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

  5. Booking

    Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).

  8. Booking

    Fraser Forster (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Son Heung-Min.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Eric Dier replaces Clément Lenglet because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Booking

    Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

