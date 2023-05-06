Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool1BrentfordBrentford0

Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: Mohamed Salah hits winner and rewrites Reds history

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's players celebrate a goal against Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield
Liverpool have taken a maximum 18 points from the past six Premier League games, scoring 17 and conceding seven

Mohamed Salah continued his superb scoring form as Liverpool made it six Premier League wins in a row by defeating Brentford to move one point behind Manchester United in the race for the top four.

The Egypt forward became the first player in Reds history to score in nine consecutive home appearances in all competitions, while his winner was his 100th goal for the Reds at Anfield.

His 13th-minute attempt was not the most eye-catching goal of his career - Salah bundling the ball over the line from close range after Virgil van Dijk's cushioned header across the six-yard box.

But Salah's 30th goal of the season set Jurgen Klopp's side on the way to another crucial win that keeps alive Liverpool's outside hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool are on 62 points, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have two games in hand - including one at struggling West Ham United on Sunday (19:00 BST).

At a vibrant Anfield, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo thought had equalised only for it to be ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee check, while Cody Gakpo missed a great chance to make it 2-0 after the break from point-blank range.

Before the game, many Liverpool fans booed the national anthem which was played as a tribute to King Charles III on the day of his coronation, despite the club saying they know some fans "have strong views on it".

Salah reaches Anfield century

List of Liverpool's all-time record goalscorers

Where would Liverpool be without Salah?

In front of Liverpool's all-time record scorer Ian Rush, Liverpool's number 11 reached a century of goals at the iconic home of the Reds, while Salah has now scored 30 goals or more in four of his six seasons at Liverpool.

Fabinho was heavily involved in the move for the goal, the Brazil midfielder playing a lovely pass into the box for Van Dijk to tee up Salah to equal Steven Gerrard's tally of 186 for Liverpool in all competitions.

On a day of milestones, Alisson was relatively untroubled as the Brazil keeper made it 100 clean sheets for Liverpool in all competitions, while Trent Alexander-Arnold produced the pass of the match to set up Darwin Nunez who should have made it 2-0.

Gakpo will also feel he should have scored after Diogo Jota's pass into the six-yard area, while David Raya thwarted Alexander-Arnold in the closing stages.

Liverpool, who won just two of their opening eight Premier League games, are ending the season strongly but they are also running out of games in their efforts to qualify for the Champions League.

They have just three more left - Leicester (away), Aston Villa (home) and Southampton (away). Manchester United remain strong favourites to seal a top-four finish, with three of their five games at home to Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham.

Liverpool fans, however, will still believe they can sneak into the top four while their side carries on winning.

Battling Bees come up short

Brentford have had another fine season under Thomas Frank and continue to win a legion of new admirers for the way they have established themselves in the top half of the table.

This season alone has brought them statement wins over both Manchester clubs and Chelsea, while they were chasing a first league double over the Reds after defeating Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1 in London in January.

They were fully committed at Anfield with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo both lively but, for all their hard work, the Bees registered just one attempt on target.

Toney, who has 20 Premier League goals this season, went close from a free-kick in front of the Kop while Aaron Hickey also had a chance to equalise.

Despite defeat, Brentford remain on course for their best top-flight finish since 1938.

Player of the match

van DijkVirgil van Dijk

with an average of 8.40

Liverpool

  1. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    8.40

  2. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.72

  3. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.45

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.39

  6. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    7.38

  7. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.37

  8. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.36

  9. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    7.29

  10. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.05

  11. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.95

  12. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.71

  13. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.62

  14. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    6.50

  15. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.10

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.60

  2. Squad number2Player nameHickey
    Average rating

    5.41

  3. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    5.41

  4. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.22

  6. Squad number13Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    5.07

  7. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.06

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.02

  9. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    4.99

  10. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    4.84

  11. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    4.83

  12. Squad number24Player nameDamsgaard
    Average rating

    4.81

  13. Squad number9Player nameSchade
    Average rating

    4.75

  14. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    4.68

  15. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    4.68

  16. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    4.61

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1AlissonBooked at 77mins
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5KonatéBooked at 54mins
  • 4van DijkBooked at 5mins
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 82'minutes
  • 18Gakpo
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 42mins
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 82'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forHendersonat 73'minutes
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forDíazat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Brentford

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Raya
  • 2HickeySubstituted forWissaat 88'minutes
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 3HenryBooked at 70minsSubstituted forSchadeat 72'minutes
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forDasilvaat 72'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 82'minutes
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forDamsgaardat 82'minutes
  • 19MbeumoBooked at 27mins
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 9Schade
  • 10Dasilva
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 20Ajer
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 34Cox
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 1, Brentford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Brentford 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Bryan Mbeumo.

  4. Post update

    Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  8. Post update

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Aaron Hickey.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  16. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zanka (Brentford).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Mathias Jensen.

Comments

Join the conversation

2017 comments

  • Comment posted by Soapboxwaffle, today at 19:27

    Great win for LFC, the fans can slag off the tories all they want but booing the national anthem is disrespectful to all the scousers serving in the military both past and present. Some seem to have forgotten where the Spion Kop got is name and the song "old scouser tommy"

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 19:30

      Its my opinion replied:
      Rubbish! We have our own minds, you don't like it then turn the sound down!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:26

    Nice to see Alisson join the 100 clean sheet club.

    • Reply posted by Red Royalty, today at 19:34

      Red Royalty replied:
      But don't watch a Liverpool FC game on BBC, commentators desperate for them to lose.

      Nice one Redmen.

  • Comment posted by The Buckland-Loades, today at 19:38

    Liverpool anti Monarchy anti England . Notice Trent Arnold not singing national anthem. Take note Southgate don't need that for England national team however woke you are . Liverpool fans got no problems with multi millionaire players but hate royal family hypocrisy right there . Let them play in Republic of Ireland see how the money men would walk away lol 🤣.

    • Reply posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 19:43

      IsKiRoJo69 replied:
      Completely agree

  • Comment posted by The Analyst, today at 19:27

    Anthony Taylor. 18 fouls against Liverpool and 4 yellow cards and hardly a real foul in the whole game. When was the last time we saw yellow cards for kicking the ball away and time wasting?

    • Reply posted by Aardvark, today at 19:32

      Aardvark replied:
      Try watching the game with your eyes open.

  • Comment posted by frog, today at 19:44

    I am born and raised in Liverpool. I have been a Liverpool fan since I was a little kid in the 1970’s. I feel embarrassed and ashamed by the people who booed the National anthem today. They do not represent all Liverpool fans, certainly not me. If you don’t like this country then go and live somewhere else.

    • Reply posted by Allo1, today at 19:46

      Allo1 replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 19:25

    Thoughts and prayers to the family of Bryan Mbeumo. I hope he can make a quick recovery from the terrible injuries. 😐

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 19:46

      Youwhat replied:
      Please man you're writing as if someone's in intensive care or worse has been killed... but out heartfelt sympathies if it's a serious injury.

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 19:38

    Another great advert for Liverpool

    The fans that keep on giving

    • Reply posted by Dani A, today at 20:30

      Dani A replied:
      Giving to whom!! Huge disgraceful behaviour tonight. Liverpool fans are NOT English fans!!

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 19:32

    Liverpool fans, virtually all of you booed the National Anthem. Can you tell me: What should happen to your club captain, Henderson, who sang along with it?
    P S. No "It's his prerogative" platitudes, please.

  • Comment posted by jennnyj, today at 19:32

    What a disgrace the Liverpool fans and players when the national anthem was played the club should be fined

    • Reply posted by Osmund Saddler, today at 19:35

      Osmund Saddler replied:
      Not really.

  • Comment posted by oswaldcobblepot, today at 19:30

    Disgusting yet again booing the national Anthem
    Liverpool it self is a great club but is let down by some classes crass disrespectful fans

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 19:40

    We’ll done the Red Men

    I have to say though disgusted at the actions of some of our supporters in booing the National Anthem

    Everybody is entitled to an opinion but there is no excuse for being disrespectful

    Maybe try moving to a certain country and booing supporting Dynano Moscow or others and see how much respect you get there?

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 19:54

      squarewindow replied:
      Nobody is automatically due respect

  • Comment posted by Back2Reality, today at 19:26

    Brentford deserved nothing. Awful diving all over the place.

    Nunez and Gakpo chances need to be taken. Could have been plain sailing 3-0 up. On to the next…

    • Reply posted by DarkyClaws, today at 19:28

      DarkyClaws replied:
      No just livarpool being bullies and hacking people down

  • Comment posted by Eittigh, today at 19:26

    Referring decisions shocking. What a terrible referee. He was totally against Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:34

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      The guy is a Spurs fan. That's all. Yes, Anthony Taylor, I see through your charade. You are a Spurs fan. Why else do you try to shaft the other 5 big-6 clubs?

  • Comment posted by Liverpool Still Englands Most Successful Club, today at 19:28

    A deserved 3 points, If Brentford spent as much time playing football instead of falling over from next to no contact, they may have got something from the game. Another poor show from a very fussy ref.
    C'mon Redmen, the CL looks off for next season, just keep getting the wins though.

    • Reply posted by Aardvark, today at 19:31

      Aardvark replied:
      Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha.
      You're funny.
      If Liverpool spent as much time playing football instead of trying to kick/karate chop their opponents today, they might be a decent side.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 19:28

    Antony Taylor worst ref in the prem, TOTALLY Biased !!

    Important 3 points, fought hard for them, onto the next game and 3 more point.

    • Reply posted by 919er, today at 19:31

      919er replied:
      Ha Ha Ha Ha