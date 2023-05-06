Match ends, Liverpool 1, Brentford 0.
Mohamed Salah continued his superb scoring form as Liverpool made it six Premier League wins in a row by defeating Brentford to move one point behind Manchester United in the race for the top four.
The Egypt forward became the first player in Reds history to score in nine consecutive home appearances in all competitions, while his winner was his 100th goal for the Reds at Anfield.
His 13th-minute attempt was not the most eye-catching goal of his career - Salah bundling the ball over the line from close range after Virgil van Dijk's cushioned header across the six-yard box.
But Salah's 30th goal of the season set Jurgen Klopp's side on the way to another crucial win that keeps alive Liverpool's outside hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Liverpool are on 62 points, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have two games in hand - including one at struggling West Ham United on Sunday (19:00 BST).
At a vibrant Anfield, Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo thought had equalised only for it to be ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee check, while Cody Gakpo missed a great chance to make it 2-0 after the break from point-blank range.
Before the game, many Liverpool fans booed the national anthem which was played as a tribute to King Charles III on the day of his coronation, despite the club saying they know some fans "have strong views on it".
Salah reaches Anfield century
Where would Liverpool be without Salah?
In front of Liverpool's all-time record scorer Ian Rush, Liverpool's number 11 reached a century of goals at the iconic home of the Reds, while Salah has now scored 30 goals or more in four of his six seasons at Liverpool.
Fabinho was heavily involved in the move for the goal, the Brazil midfielder playing a lovely pass into the box for Van Dijk to tee up Salah to equal Steven Gerrard's tally of 186 for Liverpool in all competitions.
On a day of milestones, Alisson was relatively untroubled as the Brazil keeper made it 100 clean sheets for Liverpool in all competitions, while Trent Alexander-Arnold produced the pass of the match to set up Darwin Nunez who should have made it 2-0.
Gakpo will also feel he should have scored after Diogo Jota's pass into the six-yard area, while David Raya thwarted Alexander-Arnold in the closing stages.
Liverpool, who won just two of their opening eight Premier League games, are ending the season strongly but they are also running out of games in their efforts to qualify for the Champions League.
They have just three more left - Leicester (away), Aston Villa (home) and Southampton (away). Manchester United remain strong favourites to seal a top-four finish, with three of their five games at home to Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham.
Liverpool fans, however, will still believe they can sneak into the top four while their side carries on winning.
Battling Bees come up short
Brentford have had another fine season under Thomas Frank and continue to win a legion of new admirers for the way they have established themselves in the top half of the table.
This season alone has brought them statement wins over both Manchester clubs and Chelsea, while they were chasing a first league double over the Reds after defeating Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1 in London in January.
They were fully committed at Anfield with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo both lively but, for all their hard work, the Bees registered just one attempt on target.
Toney, who has 20 Premier League goals this season, went close from a free-kick in front of the Kop while Aaron Hickey also had a chance to equalise.
Despite defeat, Brentford remain on course for their best top-flight finish since 1938.
Player of the match
van DijkVirgil van Dijk
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.10
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number2Player nameHickeyAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number16Player nameMeeAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number13Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number24Player nameDamsgaardAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number9Player nameSchadeAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number10Player nameDasilvaAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
4.61
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1AlissonBooked at 77mins
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5KonatéBooked at 54mins
- 4van DijkBooked at 5mins
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 82'minutes
- 18Gakpo
- 3FabinhoBooked at 42mins
- 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 82'minutes
- 11Salah
- 20JotaSubstituted forHendersonat 73'minutes
- 27NúñezSubstituted forDíazat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 7Milner
- 14Henderson
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 23Díaz
- 28Carvalho
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
Brentford
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Raya
- 2HickeySubstituted forWissaat 88'minutes
- 13M Jorgensen
- 5Pinnock
- 16Mee
- 3HenryBooked at 70minsSubstituted forSchadeat 72'minutes
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forDasilvaat 72'minutes
- 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 82'minutes
- 27JaneltSubstituted forDamsgaardat 82'minutes
- 19MbeumoBooked at 27mins
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 9Schade
- 10Dasilva
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 20Ajer
- 24Damsgaard
- 26Baptiste
- 30Roerslev
- 34Cox
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Brentford 0.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Bryan Mbeumo.
Post update
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Post update
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Aaron Hickey.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Post update
Aaron Hickey (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Post update
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Zanka (Brentford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Mathias Jensen.
The fans that keep on giving
P S. No "It's his prerogative" platitudes, please.
Liverpool it self is a great club but is let down by some classes crass disrespectful fans
I have to say though disgusted at the actions of some of our supporters in booing the National Anthem
Everybody is entitled to an opinion but there is no excuse for being disrespectful
Maybe try moving to a certain country and booing supporting Dynano Moscow or others and see how much respect you get there?
Nunez and Gakpo chances need to be taken. Could have been plain sailing 3-0 up. On to the next…
C'mon Redmen, the CL looks off for next season, just keep getting the wins though.
Important 3 points, fought hard for them, onto the next game and 3 more point.