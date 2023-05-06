Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gundogan's double against Leeds means he has six goals from 29 Premier League games this season. His best return for City is 13 from 28 league games in 2020-21

Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League by surviving a late scare to beat a Leeds side playing under new manager Sam Allardyce for the first time.

Two fine first-half goals by Ilkay Gundogan had done the damage for City, who appeared utterly dominant as they headed towards their 10th straight league win.

Gundogan's first neat finish, which came after Riyad Mahrez found him in space on the edge of the area, was into the bottom left-hand corner of Joel Robles' goal.

His second, again with Mahrez the provider, was identical apart from that he found the opposite corner of the net.

City were in full control but could not find a third goal to finish Leeds off after the break. Even Erling Haaland, for once, failed to score - his best effort came back off the post.

Their best chance to wrap the game up came with six minutes to go, when Pascal Struijk fouled Phil Foden inside the area and referee Andrew Madley pointed to the spot.

Regular penalty-taker Haaland passed up the chance to take it and add to his 51-goal tally for the season, but saw Gundogan miss out on a hat-trick when he sent his effort against the post.

That gave Leeds hope and, only 58 seconds later, they were somehow back in the game. Manuel Akanji failed to deal with a long ball and substitute Rodrigo beat Ederson with a low finish.

Their noisy supporters roared them forward in search of an unlikely equaliser but City were not in the mood to let the three points slip.

Pep Guardiola's side march on, with the next step in their Treble bid coming against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

They now have four Premier League games left and for the first time this season have a significant lead over second-placed Arsenal, who travel to third-placed Newcastle on Sunday.

Leeds and Allardyce, meanwhile, only have a grim fight against relegation ahead.

With three games left, they remain out of the relegation zone on goal difference - but they will have to show far more attacking intent in the next few weeks if they are to avoid the drop.

Gundogan shows his value to Man City

Gundogan's contract ends in the summer, and it is games like this that show how foolish it would be for City to allow him to leave after seven years at Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old Germany midfielder is far less flamboyant than some of his City team-mates but his knack for finding space or timing his run to make or score a goal remains an important weapon.

He made the difference here, even if he should probably leave the spot-kicks to Haaland in future.

Until the late drama that followed Gundogan's miss, this was exactly the kind of stroll that City wanted before they face Real in a tie that will define their season.

Guardiola made seven changes from the team that beat West Ham on Wednesday, many of them with Madrid in mind, but there was no sign of any loss of rhythm.

The biggest concern will be an injury to left-back Nathan Ake, who was forced off in the second half and must be a doubt for Tuesday.

Leeds have something to build on

Allardyce's comments at his unveiling in midweek, when he claimed to be the equal of any manager in the Premier League, succeeded in taking the pressure off his players before kick-off, but he could do little more to help them once the game began.

As anticipated, his plan to stop City involved defending deep and in numbers. Initially it worked, but with Leeds so timid, it seemed only a matter of time before the leaders found a way through, which they duly did.

At 2-0, it felt like damage-limitation was Allardyce's main goal and, on that front at least, this was mission accomplished - his side did not ship chances or goals in anything like the same numbers as they have in recent weeks.

Their late rally was something of an unexpected and, probably, undeserved bonus. But, far from being battered, as many people expected, this was a performance to build on - starting at home to Newcastle on 13 May.

Player of the match Gündogan Ilkay Gündogan with an average of 7.23 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Manchester City Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 7.23 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 7.09 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 6.98 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 6.65 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 6.55 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 6.46 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.44 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.34 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.32 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 6.29 Squad number 82 Player name Lewis Average rating 6.28 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.25 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.20 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 5.86 Leeds United Avg Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 7.08 Squad number 10 Player name Summerville Average rating 6.29 Squad number 42 Player name Greenwood Average rating 6.24 Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 6.04 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 5.88 Squad number 22 Player name Robles Average rating 5.82 Squad number 29 Player name Gnonto Average rating 5.77 Squad number 11 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.77 Squad number 39 Player name Wöber Average rating 5.77 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 5.68 Squad number 25 Player name Kristensen Average rating 5.57 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 5.57 Squad number 28 Player name McKennie Average rating 5.53 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 5.44 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 5.38 Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 5.26

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 3-2-4-1 31 Ederson 25 Akanji 14 Laporte 6 Aké 82 Lewis 8 Gündogan 26 Mahrez 19 Álvarez 17 De Bruyne 47 Foden 9 Haaland 31 Ederson

6 Aké Substituted for Walker at 54' minutes

14 Laporte

25 Akanji

17 De Bruyne

19 Álvarez Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 87' minutes

82 Lewis

8 Gündogan Substituted for Rodri at 90+3' minutes

26 Mahrez

47 Foden

9 Haaland Substitutes 2 Walker

3 Rúben Dias

4 Phillips

5 Stones

10 Grealish

16 Rodri

18 Ortega

20 Bernardo Silva

21 Gómez Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 22 Robles 2 Ayling 25 Kristensen 39 Wöber 3 Firpo 28 McKennie 8 Roca 29 Gnonto 4 Forshaw 11 Harrison 9 Bamford 22 Robles

2 Ayling

25 Kristensen

39 Wöber

3 Firpo

28 McKennie Booked at 90mins

8 Roca Substituted for Greenwood at 59' minutes

29 Gnonto Booked at 45mins Substituted for Rodrigo at 58' minutes Booked at 71mins

4 Forshaw Substituted for Struijk at 80' minutes

11 Harrison Substituted for Summerville at 66' minutes

9 Bamford Substituted for Aaronson at 80' minutes Substitutes 1 Meslier

5 Koch

7 Aaronson

10 Summerville

19 Rodrigo

21 Struijk

24 Rutter

42 Greenwood

63 Gray Referee: Andy Madley Attendance: 53,406 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 2, Leeds United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Leeds United 1. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Pascal Struijk. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Rodri replaces Ilkay Gündogan. Booking Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United). Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brenden Aaronson. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brenden Aaronson. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Julián Álvarez. Post update Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United). goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 2, Leeds United 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Post update Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City). Post update Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Penalty missed! Still Manchester City 2, Leeds United 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) hits the right post with a right footed shot. Post update Penalty Manchester City. Phil Foden draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty conceded by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward