Man CityManchester City2LeedsLeeds United1

Man City 2-1 Leeds: Ilkay Gundogan scores twice to send Premier League leaders four points clear

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan opens the scoring for Manchester City against Leeds
Gundogan's double against Leeds means he has six goals from 29 Premier League games this season. His best return for City is 13 from 28 league games in 2020-21

Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League by surviving a late scare to beat a Leeds side playing under new manager Sam Allardyce for the first time.

Two fine first-half goals by Ilkay Gundogan had done the damage for City, who appeared utterly dominant as they headed towards their 10th straight league win.

Gundogan's first neat finish, which came after Riyad Mahrez found him in space on the edge of the area, was into the bottom left-hand corner of Joel Robles' goal.

His second, again with Mahrez the provider, was identical apart from that he found the opposite corner of the net.

City were in full control but could not find a third goal to finish Leeds off after the break. Even Erling Haaland, for once, failed to score - his best effort came back off the post.

Their best chance to wrap the game up came with six minutes to go, when Pascal Struijk fouled Phil Foden inside the area and referee Andrew Madley pointed to the spot.

Regular penalty-taker Haaland passed up the chance to take it and add to his 51-goal tally for the season, but saw Gundogan miss out on a hat-trick when he sent his effort against the post.

That gave Leeds hope and, only 58 seconds later, they were somehow back in the game. Manuel Akanji failed to deal with a long ball and substitute Rodrigo beat Ederson with a low finish.

Their noisy supporters roared them forward in search of an unlikely equaliser but City were not in the mood to let the three points slip.

Pep Guardiola's side march on, with the next step in their Treble bid coming against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

They now have four Premier League games left and for the first time this season have a significant lead over second-placed Arsenal, who travel to third-placed Newcastle on Sunday.

Leeds and Allardyce, meanwhile, only have a grim fight against relegation ahead.

With three games left, they remain out of the relegation zone on goal difference - but they will have to show far more attacking intent in the next few weeks if they are to avoid the drop.

Gundogan shows his value to Man City

Gundogan's contract ends in the summer, and it is games like this that show how foolish it would be for City to allow him to leave after seven years at Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old Germany midfielder is far less flamboyant than some of his City team-mates but his knack for finding space or timing his run to make or score a goal remains an important weapon.

He made the difference here, even if he should probably leave the spot-kicks to Haaland in future.

Until the late drama that followed Gundogan's miss, this was exactly the kind of stroll that City wanted before they face Real in a tie that will define their season.

Guardiola made seven changes from the team that beat West Ham on Wednesday, many of them with Madrid in mind, but there was no sign of any loss of rhythm.

The biggest concern will be an injury to left-back Nathan Ake, who was forced off in the second half and must be a doubt for Tuesday.

Leeds have something to build on

Allardyce's comments at his unveiling in midweek, when he claimed to be the equal of any manager in the Premier League, succeeded in taking the pressure off his players before kick-off, but he could do little more to help them once the game began.

As anticipated, his plan to stop City involved defending deep and in numbers. Initially it worked, but with Leeds so timid, it seemed only a matter of time before the leaders found a way through, which they duly did.

At 2-0, it felt like damage-limitation was Allardyce's main goal and, on that front at least, this was mission accomplished - his side did not ship chances or goals in anything like the same numbers as they have in recent weeks.

Their late rally was something of an unexpected and, probably, undeserved bonus. But, far from being battered, as many people expected, this was a performance to build on - starting at home to Newcastle on 13 May.

Player of the match

GündoganIlkay Gündogan

with an average of 7.23

Manchester City

  1. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.23

  2. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.98

  4. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.65

  5. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.55

  6. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.46

  7. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.44

  8. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.34

  9. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.32

  10. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.29

  11. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.28

  12. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.25

  13. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.20

  14. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.86

Leeds United

  1. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.08

  2. Squad number10Player nameSummerville
    Average rating

    6.29

  3. Squad number42Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.24

  4. Squad number7Player nameAaronson
    Average rating

    6.04

  5. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    5.88

  6. Squad number22Player nameRobles
    Average rating

    5.82

  7. Squad number29Player nameGnonto
    Average rating

    5.77

  8. Squad number11Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    5.77

  9. Squad number39Player nameWöber
    Average rating

    5.77

  10. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    5.68

  11. Squad number25Player nameKristensen
    Average rating

    5.57

  12. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    5.57

  13. Squad number28Player nameMcKennie
    Average rating

    5.53

  14. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    5.44

  15. Squad number8Player nameRoca
    Average rating

    5.38

  16. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    5.26

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 6AkéSubstituted forWalkerat 54'minutes
  • 14Laporte
  • 25Akanji
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 19ÁlvarezSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 87'minutes
  • 82Lewis
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forRodriat 90+3'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 47Foden
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 4Phillips
  • 5Stones
  • 10Grealish
  • 16Rodri
  • 18Ortega
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Robles
  • 2Ayling
  • 25Kristensen
  • 39Wöber
  • 3Firpo
  • 28McKennieBooked at 90mins
  • 8RocaSubstituted forGreenwoodat 59'minutes
  • 29GnontoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRodrigoat 58'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forStruijkat 80'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forSummervilleat 66'minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forAaronsonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Meslier
  • 5Koch
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Summerville
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 21Struijk
  • 24Rutter
  • 42Greenwood
  • 63Gray
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
53,406

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, Leeds United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Leeds United 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Pascal Struijk.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rodri replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  5. Booking

    Weston McKennie (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Leeds United).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brenden Aaronson.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brenden Aaronson.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Julián Álvarez.

  12. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 2, Leeds United 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).

  16. Post update

    Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Manchester City 2, Leeds United 0. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Manchester City. Phil Foden draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

476 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:08

    A training match For City, even a testimonial for most of this match but then Ilkay Gundogan misses a penalty, Leeds get one back and push City back, City end up time wasting to get the result.
    Haaland should have demanded the ball and take that penalty. Could’ve cost them, big time.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:11

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      There are not many things in this world that give you that same warm and fuzzy feeling, as a worldwide audience watching Big Sam having his Big Butt kicked.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:13

    The penalty taker should be decided before the game and it should not matter if it is 1-0 or 10-0 at the time.

    • Reply posted by JPR, today at 17:16

      JPR replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by JimmyB, today at 17:09

    Let's have no more penalty takers chosen through sentiment

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:41

      Sport Report replied:
      Indeed, the Hogwarts sorting hat is the only sure method

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 17:07

    I swear to God I think pep has mystic powers he senses these things . Not amused with haaland not taking the penalty and it being 3 nil , then Leeds go up the park and score and it's a nervy last 8 or 9 minutes. Great manager .

    • Reply posted by Stop wait and go, today at 17:09

      Stop wait and go replied:
      Sam is great ??

  • Comment posted by Barry L, today at 17:11

    If the Leeds players work as hard as big Sam's jaw chewing gum for 90 minutes they will stay up, no problem.

    • Reply posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 17:38

      What the Dewson is going on replied:
      One of these days he'll dislocate his jaw.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:10

    As expected this turned out to be a hard physical encounter for City. Leeds fans should be encouraged by it. Pep will be tearing strips off Gundogan and Haaland for the penalty. Could have thrown the game away....

    • Reply posted by Blue Boys, today at 17:25

      Blue Boys replied:
      Hard encounter….what game were you watching?….it was a keep the ball session for most of it

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:12

    Man City just turned off the engine and closed the garage door after the 27th minute. Nice to have a light practice before the real Madrid game.

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 17:18

      Its my opinion replied:
      Ooh, don't be cocky it could come back to bite you.

  • Comment posted by For-1975, today at 17:09

    Breaking news. …. Leeds only lose by one goal
    Amazing the difference a manager bounce can make

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 17:15

      Michael replied:
      For nil points

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 17:13

    Sam Allardyce successfully managed to stop the goal scorer Haaland and the supplier de Bruyne in this game 👍👍👍

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 17:16

      Chubbs83 replied:
      He lost babes.

  • Comment posted by Dr Switchpiglet, today at 17:11

    Big Sam constantly banging on about managing over a thousand competitive games and says he's as good as Pep or Klopp, but conveniently fails to acknowledge that all those games yielded a solitary league of Ireland title win. Stop blowing your own trumpet, Samuel.

    • Reply posted by Galtraveller , today at 17:41

      Galtraveller replied:
      He’s embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Fraudiola, today at 17:28

    Disgusting behaviour at Anfield booing the anthem….

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 17:39

      A-D-George replied:
      What does anyone expect from that lot. Ashamed of nothing, but demand respect from all and sundry when something affects them. Horrible club.

  • Comment posted by Plenty in the Tank, today at 17:15

    In fairness Man City should have scored 6 long before Rodrigo's consolation. Fat Sam is not the answer I'm afraid. Would like to see Leeds stay up
    .. from a neutral

    • Reply posted by Gaucho 47, today at 17:33

      Gaucho 47 replied:
      Er no, be glad to see them go down, again

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 17:12

    City made that a bit needlessly uncomfortable for themselves in the last few minutes when they were winning with ease. Still, they're in the driving seat in pole position.

    • Reply posted by Simon Clark, today at 17:27

      Simon Clark replied:
      Yep they are certainly at 2 out of 10 now!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:11

    Fat Sam The Greatest Manager of All Time! A Legend (in his own mind): PRAT!!!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:26

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Agreed. The most deluded manager ever.