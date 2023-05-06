Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3.
Two late goals finally gave Frank Lampard his first win since his return as Chelsea's interim manager.
The Blues had lost all four Premier League games since Lampard's return in April, but had led through Conor Gallagher's early header.
Matias Vina levelled for Bournemouth, but Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix struck inside the last 10 minutes.
Relegation remains a possibility for the Cherries with three games left, while Chelsea are 11th in the table.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling among five players left out from the side that had lost 3-1 at Arsenal in their previous outing, Chelsea were much improved with 21-year-old Noni Madueke a particular threat on the right-hand side.
Bournemouth's best spell came early in the second half when Vina missed a chance for a second and Dango Ouattara headed over from close range, but Gary O'Neil's side still have a good chance of avoiding a quick return to the Championship with games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton to come.
They are currently nine points clear of the bottom three, although some teams still have four matches to play.
Relief for Lampard but more big tests await Chelsea
Chelsea's recent record made for grim reading, with defeats to Real Madrid in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final to go alongside the losses in the league and just two goals scored in those six outings under Lampard.
But Lampard's tweaks to the side that had gone 3-0 behind after just 34 minutes against Arsenal paid off, with Gallagher looking lively throughout after his deft, glancing header diverted Ngolo Kante's fine cross from the right in the ninth minute.
Madueke found the side netting in the first half, as well as posing problems for Bournemouth when cutting inside from the left with some fine runs.
Badiashile, another of Lampard's changes from midweek, also impressed in giving Chelsea a much more solid feel at the back and he thoroughly deserved his first goal since his arrival from Monaco in January with a poke from close range to Hatem Ziyech's free-kick.
Felix finished off a cute exchange of passes with Sterling, on as a substitute in the second half, to give a comfortable-looking gloss to the scoreline.
But even after the relief of his first win, Lampard knows he still faces a tricky end to the season.
Chelsea face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest next, before a daunting final trio of games against clubs currently in the positions Chelsea fans would expect to be contesting: Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Neto
- 15A Smith
- 25SenesiBooked at 45mins
- 5Kelly
- 18Viña
- 14RothwellSubstituted forL Cookat 59'minutes
- 8Lerma
- 11Ouattara
- 29BillingSubstituted forAnthonyat 83'minutes
- 10ChristieSubstituted forSemenyoat 84'minutes
- 9SolankeSubstituted forBrooksat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 3Stephens
- 4L Cook
- 6Mepham
- 7Brooks
- 17Stacey
- 24Semenyo
- 27Zabarnyi
- 32Anthony
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 4BadiashileBooked at 65mins
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 75'minutes
- 7KantéBooked at 20minsSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 63'minutes
- 5Fernández
- 23Gallagher
- 31MaduekeSubstituted forZiyechat 76'minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forJoão Félixat 84'minutes
- 15MudrykBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSterlingat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kovacic
- 10Pulisic
- 11João Félix
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 16Mendy
- 17Sterling
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 67Hall
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 10,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. David Brooks replaces Dominic Solanke.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).
Post update
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo replaces Ryan Christie.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. João Félix replaces Kai Havertz.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Philip Billing.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 2. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Post update
Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Noni Madueke.
