Benoit Badiashile arrived from Monaco in the January 2023 transfer window

Two late goals finally gave Frank Lampard his first win since his return as Chelsea's interim manager.

The Blues had lost all four Premier League games since Lampard's return in April, but had led through Conor Gallagher's early header.

Matias Vina levelled for Bournemouth, but Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix struck inside the last 10 minutes.

Relegation remains a possibility for the Cherries with three games left, while Chelsea are 11th in the table.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling among five players left out from the side that had lost 3-1 at Arsenal in their previous outing, Chelsea were much improved with 21-year-old Noni Madueke a particular threat on the right-hand side.

Bournemouth's best spell came early in the second half when Vina missed a chance for a second and Dango Ouattara headed over from close range, but Gary O'Neil's side still have a good chance of avoiding a quick return to the Championship with games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton to come.

They are currently nine points clear of the bottom three, although some teams still have four matches to play.

Relief for Lampard but more big tests await Chelsea

Chelsea's recent record made for grim reading, with defeats to Real Madrid in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final to go alongside the losses in the league and just two goals scored in those six outings under Lampard.

But Lampard's tweaks to the side that had gone 3-0 behind after just 34 minutes against Arsenal paid off, with Gallagher looking lively throughout after his deft, glancing header diverted Ngolo Kante's fine cross from the right in the ninth minute.

Madueke found the side netting in the first half, as well as posing problems for Bournemouth when cutting inside from the left with some fine runs.

Badiashile, another of Lampard's changes from midweek, also impressed in giving Chelsea a much more solid feel at the back and he thoroughly deserved his first goal since his arrival from Monaco in January with a poke from close range to Hatem Ziyech's free-kick.

Felix finished off a cute exchange of passes with Sterling, on as a substitute in the second half, to give a comfortable-looking gloss to the scoreline.

But even after the relief of his first win, Lampard knows he still faces a tricky end to the season.

Chelsea face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest next, before a daunting final trio of games against clubs currently in the positions Chelsea fans would expect to be contesting: Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Player of the match João Félix João Félix with an average of 7.76 Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea AFC Bournemouth Avg Squad number 29 Player name Billing Average rating 6.61 Squad number 18 Player name Viña Average rating 6.59 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 6.42 Squad number 9 Player name Solanke Average rating 6.36 Squad number 11 Player name Ouattara Average rating 6.30 Squad number 14 Player name Rothwell Average rating 6.27 Squad number 5 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.26 Squad number 25 Player name Senesi Average rating 6.18 Squad number 15 Player name A Smith Average rating 6.12 Squad number 13 Player name Neto Average rating 6.05 Squad number 4 Player name L Cook Average rating 6.01 Squad number 10 Player name Christie Average rating 5.79 Squad number 24 Player name Semenyo Average rating 5.59 Squad number 7 Player name Brooks Average rating 5.49 Squad number 32 Player name Anthony Average rating 5.21 Chelsea Avg Squad number 11 Player name João Félix Average rating 7.76 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.55 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 6.49 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 6.45 Squad number 31 Player name Madueke Average rating 6.28 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 6.22 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.09 Squad number 4 Player name Badiashile Average rating 6.05 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 5.90 Squad number 5 Player name Fernández Average rating 5.85 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 5.85 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 5.84 Squad number 15 Player name Mudryk Average rating 5.72 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 5.46 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 5.43 Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 5.35