BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1ChelseaChelsea3

Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Late goals give Blues first win under Frank Lampard

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Benoit Badiashile
Benoit Badiashile arrived from Monaco in the January 2023 transfer window

Two late goals finally gave Frank Lampard his first win since his return as Chelsea's interim manager.

The Blues had lost all four Premier League games since Lampard's return in April, but had led through Conor Gallagher's early header.

Matias Vina levelled for Bournemouth, but Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix struck inside the last 10 minutes.

Relegation remains a possibility for the Cherries with three games left, while Chelsea are 11th in the table.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling among five players left out from the side that had lost 3-1 at Arsenal in their previous outing, Chelsea were much improved with 21-year-old Noni Madueke a particular threat on the right-hand side.

Bournemouth's best spell came early in the second half when Vina missed a chance for a second and Dango Ouattara headed over from close range, but Gary O'Neil's side still have a good chance of avoiding a quick return to the Championship with games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton to come.

They are currently nine points clear of the bottom three, although some teams still have four matches to play.

Relief for Lampard but more big tests await Chelsea

Chelsea's recent record made for grim reading, with defeats to Real Madrid in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final to go alongside the losses in the league and just two goals scored in those six outings under Lampard.

But Lampard's tweaks to the side that had gone 3-0 behind after just 34 minutes against Arsenal paid off, with Gallagher looking lively throughout after his deft, glancing header diverted Ngolo Kante's fine cross from the right in the ninth minute.

Madueke found the side netting in the first half, as well as posing problems for Bournemouth when cutting inside from the left with some fine runs.

Badiashile, another of Lampard's changes from midweek, also impressed in giving Chelsea a much more solid feel at the back and he thoroughly deserved his first goal since his arrival from Monaco in January with a poke from close range to Hatem Ziyech's free-kick.

Felix finished off a cute exchange of passes with Sterling, on as a substitute in the second half, to give a comfortable-looking gloss to the scoreline.

But even after the relief of his first win, Lampard knows he still faces a tricky end to the season.

Chelsea face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest next, before a daunting final trio of games against clubs currently in the positions Chelsea fans would expect to be contesting: Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

More to follow.

Player of the match

João FélixJoão Félix

with an average of 7.76

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    6.61

  2. Squad number18Player nameViña
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    6.42

  4. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    6.36

  5. Squad number11Player nameOuattara
    Average rating

    6.30

  6. Squad number14Player nameRothwell
    Average rating

    6.27

  7. Squad number5Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.26

  8. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    6.18

  9. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    6.12

  10. Squad number13Player nameNeto
    Average rating

    6.05

  11. Squad number4Player nameL Cook
    Average rating

    6.01

  12. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    5.79

  13. Squad number24Player nameSemenyo
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number7Player nameBrooks
    Average rating

    5.49

  15. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    5.21

Chelsea

  1. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    7.76

  2. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.49

  4. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    6.45

  5. Squad number31Player nameMadueke
    Average rating

    6.28

  6. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.22

  7. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.09

  8. Squad number4Player nameBadiashile
    Average rating

    6.05

  9. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.90

  10. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.85

  11. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    5.85

  12. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.84

  13. Squad number15Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    5.72

  14. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    5.46

  15. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    5.43

  16. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.35

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Neto
  • 15A Smith
  • 25SenesiBooked at 45mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 18Viña
  • 14RothwellSubstituted forL Cookat 59'minutes
  • 8Lerma
  • 11Ouattara
  • 29BillingSubstituted forAnthonyat 83'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forSemenyoat 84'minutes
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forBrooksat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 3Stephens
  • 4L Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 7Brooks
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Semenyo
  • 27Zabarnyi
  • 32Anthony

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 4BadiashileBooked at 65mins
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 75'minutes
  • 7KantéBooked at 20minsSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 63'minutes
  • 5Fernández
  • 23Gallagher
  • 31MaduekeSubstituted forZiyechat 76'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forJoão Félixat 84'minutes
  • 15MudrykBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSterlingat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11João Félix
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 16Mendy
  • 17Sterling
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 67Hall
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
10,357

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. David Brooks replaces Dominic Solanke.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo replaces Ryan Christie.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. João Félix replaces Kai Havertz.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Philip Billing.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 2. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Noni Madueke.

Comments

Join the conversation

250 comments

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:04

    Let’s hold a coronation for Frank Lampard, he has finally won a game!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And there goes Frank’s 100% record! He had almost made it to the halfway point.

  • Comment posted by K-BoredWorrier, today at 17:05

    Stop the search, Frankie Boy for manager on a 5 year contract. Three goals away? The boy is a managerial genius.

    • Reply posted by honesty, today at 17:09

      honesty replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 17:03

    We're staying up!

    • Reply posted by Fraudiola, today at 17:04

      Fraudiola replied:
      Chelsea are yep… just.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:04

    The spreadsheet has crashed

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:05

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Time for a re-start.

  • Comment posted by Inkey, today at 17:08

    To be fair to Frank he kept Everton up last season and Chelsea this season.

    • Reply posted by TheBatman, today at 17:19

      TheBatman replied:
      He’s the new big Sam

  • Comment posted by Border Collie, today at 17:04

    Breaking News: King Charles has contacted Frank Lampard to congratulate him on winning his first points as manager of Chelsea this season...😆

    • Reply posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 17:17

      What the Dewson is going on replied:
      Knighthood on the way for Francis.

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 17:05

    Frank Lampard took his time but his steady hand has guided Chelsea past 40 points and premier League safety. Stuff like that doesn't go unnoticed.

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 17:09

      Its my opinion replied:
      He's won 1 game! ONE! Hardly manager of the year!

  • Comment posted by theguy, today at 17:06

    Never knew I would see the day we win a Premier League game again this season 😂

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:10

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So that's what 600M buys you - an away win at Bournemouth.

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 17:04

    Eight years contract for Frankie!!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:23

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Haha! Very original joke!

  • Comment posted by bbc for free, today at 17:10

    Very poor season for us ,but we have won as many trophies this season as all the London clubs put together

    • Reply posted by CFC, today at 17:35

      CFC replied:
      True

  • Comment posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 17:06

    Wow can't believe we've won a game. Lovely surprise.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 17:14

      Commentier replied:
      It’s all part of Frank’s master plan.

  • Comment posted by Chai Walla, today at 17:06

    So, we're not going down then. Let's get Poch in, and go again next season.

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 17:07

      Its my opinion replied:
      Hope he's got more ambition than that!

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 17:06

    Least Chelsea fans can finally enjoy their Saturday evening for once.

    • Reply posted by Metallic, today at 17:12

      Metallic replied:
      They can and about time. 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:04

    this is the greatest moment of our season. feels as good as the champions league win over city

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 17:30

      Bella boy replied:
      and the night in Munich 👍