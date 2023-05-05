Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Tavernier has scored five goals in 23 league appearances for Bournemouth this season

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth have reported no new injury issues ahead of their fixture against Chelsea.

Head coach Gary O'Neil says Marcus Tavernier might not be risked if he has not fully recovered from a hamstring problem.

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been out for almost a month with a hamstring injury, could miss the rest of the season.

Marc Cucurella, Reece James, and Mason Mount are all also still sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Tuesday's defeat at Arsenal made it 'six of the worst' for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who has lost all of his games since being appointed caretaker manager.

The players have to take some responsibility but nothing has gone right for Lampard. He felt his side were better in the second half at Emirates Stadium, but the game was over by then - and now Chelsea just want the season to end.

Things won't get any easier for them against Bournemouth, who are a well-organised team containing several individuals who have really enhanced their reputation over the past few months.

For example, Dominic Solanke got 29 goals in the Championship last season and now he has shown he has got all the attributes he needs to thrive in the Premier League too. He always had decent pace but he leads the line so well now, holding the ball up and linking up with others - he has been first class.

So, I don't think Frank will get his first win, but I can see him picking up a point. That prediction is based more on the level and experience of the players Chelsea have got, rather than their recent performances. They surely cannot lose seven in a row... or can they?

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Carnival Row star Andrew Gower

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won four of their 11 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D1, L6).

The Blues have lost three of their last six top-flight meetings with the Cherries (W2, D1).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won four of their last five league games.

The Cherries have won six of their past nine Premier League matches, more than they had in their first 25 this season.

Gary O'Neil's side have scored nine goals in their last five Premier League fixtures, as many as they had in their previous 14 combined.

Dominic Solanke has been involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League games, with three goals and three assists.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose five consecutive league games for the first time since 1993.

The Blues have scored just two goals in their last eight games in all competitions.

They have won just one of their last 11 away matches in the Premier League.

Chelsea have lost four Premier League games in the 3pm Saturday kick-off slot this season, as many as they had across the previous four campaigns combined

Frank Lampard has lost each of the last 10 matches he has taken charge of in all competitions - he is the first English manager to lose 10 in a row while in charge of a top-flight team since Derby boss Arthur Cox in 1988.

My Bournemouth line-up Predict Bournemouth's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team