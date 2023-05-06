Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County's Alex Samuel rises to make it 2-0

Ross County secured a vital three points for their Scottish Premiership survival hopes as they recorded a 2-0 home victory against Livingston.

Goals either side of the interval were enough for Malky Mackay's side to close to within a point of Kilmarnock and Dundee United, albeit they remain bottom of the table.

Headed efforts by Alex Iacovitti and Alex Samuel, both from Yan Dhanda crosses, were enough for the hosts to see of a lively Livingston side.

Livingston's day got worse when substitute Kurtis Guthrie appeared to throw an elbow that caught Keith Watson. After a VAR review the decision was red and County cruised from there.

Despite the defeat, though, an almost insurmountable 11 points separate David Martindale's side from the relegation play-off spot.

In the relegation run-in, capitalising on home advantage is often crucial. County did that at a vital time and what a shot in the arm this win is for their hopes of remaining in the Premiership.

That said, Mackay's side appeared to lack urgency as the game started and unfolded. Either that, or the enormity of the task they face in the remaining fixtures was inhibiting their performance.

Livingston, with the title of best of the rest to play for, started fairly brightly without overly testing County's backline. They had a few half chances well blocked but seemed more in control.

Bruce Anderson produced their best moment with a lovely turn and shot that crept narrowly past a post.

The home supporters were muted as their charges looked to find some route to closing in on sides above them.

Hope emerged when a lovely cross to the back post almost fell perfectly for Simon Murray to nod home before the bravery of Nicky Devlin snuffed out that danger.

Minutes later, though, the vital breakthrough arrived. Another quality cross from the right found Iacovitti unmarked around the penalty spot and he directed a lovely header into the corner.

It got better. Around the hour mark, Mackay made a triple change and one of those, Samuel, nodded home another excellent cross from Yan Dhanda to give County a vital cushion.

Stephen Kelly nearly nicked a very late consolation when his angled dink clipped a post, but the result wasn't really in doubt.

County are back in the fight just when they needed it.

Player of the match - Yan Dhanda

The key in tight fixtures often comes from that little spark of quality. Yan Dhanda delivered that with two excellent crosses that delivered two critical goals. His presence has been missed of late.

County pile on pressure at right time - analysis

If County do survive this relegation battle, this will be most certainly be a crucial moment in that journey. They had to get something positive to stay in touch and now very much are.

This was their penultimate home match and they simply had to put pressure on teams above them.

Job done and this win delivers a little momentum to shrug off the calamitous defeat at Tynecastle and move forward with belief they can stay up.

Livingston will be frustrated. After a fairly bright start they seemed to wilt and offered very little response when faced with adversity.

What's next

With four games to save their Premiership status, County travel to Tannadice to take on Dundee United next Saturday (15:00 BST). Livingston visit Kilmarnock at the same time.

