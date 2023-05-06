Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County2LivingstonLivingston0

Ross County 2-0 Livingston: Hosts secure potentially vital points

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at Global Energy Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County's Alex Samuel rises to make it 2-0
Ross County secured a vital three points for their Scottish Premiership survival hopes as they recorded a 2-0 home victory against Livingston.

Goals either side of the interval were enough for Malky Mackay's side to close to within a point of Kilmarnock and Dundee United, albeit they remain bottom of the table.

Headed efforts by Alex Iacovitti and Alex Samuel, both from Yan Dhanda crosses, were enough for the hosts to see of a lively Livingston side.

Livingston's day got worse when substitute Kurtis Guthrie appeared to throw an elbow that caught Keith Watson. After a VAR review the decision was red and County cruised from there.

Despite the defeat, though, an almost insurmountable 11 points separate David Martindale's side from the relegation play-off spot.

In the relegation run-in, capitalising on home advantage is often crucial. County did that at a vital time and what a shot in the arm this win is for their hopes of remaining in the Premiership.

That said, Mackay's side appeared to lack urgency as the game started and unfolded. Either that, or the enormity of the task they face in the remaining fixtures was inhibiting their performance.

Livingston, with the title of best of the rest to play for, started fairly brightly without overly testing County's backline. They had a few half chances well blocked but seemed more in control.

Bruce Anderson produced their best moment with a lovely turn and shot that crept narrowly past a post.

The home supporters were muted as their charges looked to find some route to closing in on sides above them.

Hope emerged when a lovely cross to the back post almost fell perfectly for Simon Murray to nod home before the bravery of Nicky Devlin snuffed out that danger.

Minutes later, though, the vital breakthrough arrived. Another quality cross from the right found Iacovitti unmarked around the penalty spot and he directed a lovely header into the corner.

It got better. Around the hour mark, Mackay made a triple change and one of those, Samuel, nodded home another excellent cross from Yan Dhanda to give County a vital cushion.

Stephen Kelly nearly nicked a very late consolation when his angled dink clipped a post, but the result wasn't really in doubt.

County are back in the fight just when they needed it.

Player of the match - Yan Dhanda

The key in tight fixtures often comes from that little spark of quality. Yan Dhanda delivered that with two excellent crosses that delivered two critical goals. His presence has been missed of late.
County pile on pressure at right time - analysis

If County do survive this relegation battle, this will be most certainly be a crucial moment in that journey. They had to get something positive to stay in touch and now very much are.

This was their penultimate home match and they simply had to put pressure on teams above them.

Job done and this win delivers a little momentum to shrug off the calamitous defeat at Tynecastle and move forward with belief they can stay up.

Livingston will be frustrated. After a fairly bright start they seemed to wilt and offered very little response when faced with adversity.

What's next

With four games to save their Premiership status, County travel to Tannadice to take on Dundee United next Saturday (15:00 BST). Livingston visit Kilmarnock at the same time.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 2RandallBooked at 30mins
  • 14LoturiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKennehat 57'minutes
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forEdwardsat 84'minutes
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forTillsonat 70'minutes
  • 16Harmon
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forStonesat 57'minutes
  • 17MurraySubstituted forSamuelat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Edwards
  • 11Sims
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Samuel
  • 30Smith
  • 42Kenneh
  • 49Stones

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterSubstituted forDe Lucasat 71'minutes
  • 15Boyes
  • 11MontañoSubstituted forPenriceat 61'minutes
  • 24Kelly
  • 18Holt
  • 16BradleySubstituted forBahamboulaat 71'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 17KellyBooked at 90mins
  • 19Nouble
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forGuthrieat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 4Parkes
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 8Pittman
  • 12Brandon
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23De Lucas
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
3,129

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 2, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Harmon (Ross County).

  5. Booking

    Stephen Kelly (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Samuel (Ross County) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Owura Edwards.

  7. Post update

    Stephen Kelly (Livingston) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

  8. Post update

    Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alex Samuel (Ross County).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by James Penrice.

  11. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Josh Stones (Ross County).

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Morgan Boyes (Livingston).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dylan Bahamboula.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Owura Edwards replaces Yan Dhanda.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Alex Iacovitti tries a through ball, but Josh Stones is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Tillson (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Harmon.

  19. Dismissal

    Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic333021103257892
2Rangers33254481344779
3Aberdeen33172145252053
4Hearts33146135649748
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
View full Scottish Premiership table

