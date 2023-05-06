Match ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 1.
Hibernian took a step close to qualifying for Europe as they overcame challengers St Mirren with a narrow Scottish Premiership win.
Elie Youan took full advantage of an early St Mirren mistake before Will Fish's back post header gave Hibs a two-goal cushion.
Alex Greive got one back for the visitors but it would prove too little, too late with Hibs now three points clear in fifth, with a much better goal difference.
And Lee Johnson's side are now only a point behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who have a game in hand.
The top four in the Premiership are guaranteed European football, with fifth place also earning qualification should Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.
It may end up being a Europa Conference League qualifier, but it could be a trip to Braga, Baku or Bratislava. So, make no mistake, this was a big game for both teams.
In the first 45 minutes, it looked like Hibs were the only who realised it. They dominated, the same way they had done when they battered St Mirren 3-0 in October.
This was arguably their best showing since that day - in the first-half, anyway.
Only three minutes had passed when Youan gave them the lead. Marcus Fraser received a throw and misread the situation, his clearance clattering straight into the Frenchman, who raced clear and finished with composure.
The second was similarly simple. A corner whipped to the front post bounced all the way to the back, where an unmarked Fish nodded in.
Hibs had plenty of chances to kill the game. Chris Cadden failed to convert a Kevin Nisbet cross before they traded roles in the second half, with the Scotland striker blasting over from Cadden's cut-back. Josh Campbell went close twice, too.
St Mirren needed a response and they got one. Curtis Main swept into the arms of David Marshall from three yards, but the keeper was less brick wall and more open door when Greive went clear through and jabbed a tame shot under him.
With a solitary goal in it, the visitors tried their best to find an equaliser. However, they would come no closer than the side netting when young Lewis Jamieson fired inches wide.
There are still four games to play but it's now advantage to Hibs in the race for a top-five place.
Player of the match - Elie Youan (Hibernian)
Hibs hold on in biggest game of the season - analysis
Winning this game, theoretically, meant one hand on fifth place. It might even mean fourth.
So it was a surprise that only Hibs turned up in the first 45 minutes. Johnson's frustration will be that they weren't out of sight by the time Matthew MacDermid blew his half-time whistle.
The man he could so often rely on for goals - Nisbet - left his shooting boots at home. But other players stepped up.
Both Fish and Youan have delivered since the turn of the year, with Campbell continuing his progression.
St Mirren left themselves far too much to do, really gifting Hibs their goals and almost more.
What's next?
Hibs travel to Aberdeen next Saturday, while St Mirren host Hearts on the same day (both 15:00 BST).
