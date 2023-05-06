Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian2St MirrenSt Mirren1

Hibernian 2-1 St Mirren: Hibs take step towards Europe with win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Elie Youan showed great composure to score after only three minutes
Hibernian took a step close to qualifying for Europe as they overcame challengers St Mirren with a narrow Scottish Premiership win.

Elie Youan took full advantage of an early St Mirren mistake before Will Fish's back post header gave Hibs a two-goal cushion.

Alex Greive got one back for the visitors but it would prove too little, too late with Hibs now three points clear in fifth, with a much better goal difference.

And Lee Johnson's side are now only a point behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who have a game in hand.

The top four in the Premiership are guaranteed European football, with fifth place also earning qualification should Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

It may end up being a Europa Conference League qualifier, but it could be a trip to Braga, Baku or Bratislava. So, make no mistake, this was a big game for both teams.

In the first 45 minutes, it looked like Hibs were the only who realised it. They dominated, the same way they had done when they battered St Mirren 3-0 in October.

This was arguably their best showing since that day - in the first-half, anyway.

Only three minutes had passed when Youan gave them the lead. Marcus Fraser received a throw and misread the situation, his clearance clattering straight into the Frenchman, who raced clear and finished with composure.

The second was similarly simple. A corner whipped to the front post bounced all the way to the back, where an unmarked Fish nodded in.

Hibs had plenty of chances to kill the game. Chris Cadden failed to convert a Kevin Nisbet cross before they traded roles in the second half, with the Scotland striker blasting over from Cadden's cut-back. Josh Campbell went close twice, too.

St Mirren needed a response and they got one. Curtis Main swept into the arms of David Marshall from three yards, but the keeper was less brick wall and more open door when Greive went clear through and jabbed a tame shot under him.

With a solitary goal in it, the visitors tried their best to find an equaliser. However, they would come no closer than the side netting when young Lewis Jamieson fired inches wide.

There are still four games to play but it's now advantage to Hibs in the race for a top-five place.

Player of the match - Elie Youan (Hibernian)

Elie Youan celebrates after he caught St Mirren sleeping
Not necessarily known for his composure, Hibs are smoothing the edges of this rough diamond.

Hibs hold on in biggest game of the season - analysis

Winning this game, theoretically, meant one hand on fifth place. It might even mean fourth.

So it was a surprise that only Hibs turned up in the first 45 minutes. Johnson's frustration will be that they weren't out of sight by the time Matthew MacDermid blew his half-time whistle.

The man he could so often rely on for goals - Nisbet - left his shooting boots at home. But other players stepped up.

Both Fish and Youan have delivered since the turn of the year, with Campbell continuing his progression.

St Mirren left themselves far too much to do, really gifting Hibs their goals and almost more.

What's next?

Hibs travel to Aberdeen next Saturday, while St Mirren host Hearts on the same day (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 26Egan-Riley
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16StevensonBooked at 84mins
  • 14Jeggo
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forMillerat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Doyle-HayesSubstituted forCampbellat 30'minutes
  • 11NewellBooked at 86mins
  • 23YouanSubstituted forHoppeat 90+2'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 3Cabraja
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 31Johnson
  • 32Campbell
  • 33Bushiri

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23Strain
  • 22Fraser
  • 31GallagherSubstituted forBaccusat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 18Dunne
  • 3Tanser
  • 11Kiltie
  • 13Gogic
  • 6O'Hara
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forJamiesonat 82'minutes
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5Taylor
  • 8Flynn
  • 15Boyd-Munce
  • 17Baccus
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 32Kenny
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
16,334

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 1.

  3. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Jamieson (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Matthew Hoppe replaces Élie Youan.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Miller replaces Chris Cadden.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Jamieson (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Fraser with a headed pass following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by CJ Egan-Riley.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Main with a headed pass.

  12. Booking

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  14. Post update

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Booking

    Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Lewis Jamieson replaces Alex Greive because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alex Gogic.

Player of the match

YouanÉlie Youan

with an average of 7.39

Hibernian

  1. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    7.24

  3. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    7.21

  4. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.20

  5. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number13Player nameHoppe
    Average rating

    7.03

  7. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.89

  8. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.88

  9. Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-Riley
    Average rating

    6.78

  10. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.76

  11. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.70

  12. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.63

  13. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.53

  14. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.30

St Mirren

  1. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    6.20

  2. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    5.98

  3. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    5.90

  4. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.71

  6. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.33

  7. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    5.25

  8. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    5.17

  9. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.90

  10. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    4.76

  11. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    4.67

  12. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    4.47

  13. Squad number24Player nameJamieson
    Average rating

    4.40

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic333021103257892
2Rangers33254481344779
3Aberdeen33172145252053
4Hearts33146135649748
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
View full Scottish Premiership table

