Elie Youan showed great composure to score after only three minutes

Hibernian took a step close to qualifying for Europe as they overcame challengers St Mirren with a narrow Scottish Premiership win.

Elie Youan took full advantage of an early St Mirren mistake before Will Fish's back post header gave Hibs a two-goal cushion.

Alex Greive got one back for the visitors but it would prove too little, too late with Hibs now three points clear in fifth, with a much better goal difference.

And Lee Johnson's side are now only a point behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who have a game in hand.

The top four in the Premiership are guaranteed European football, with fifth place also earning qualification should Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

It may end up being a Europa Conference League qualifier, but it could be a trip to Braga, Baku or Bratislava. So, make no mistake, this was a big game for both teams.

In the first 45 minutes, it looked like Hibs were the only who realised it. They dominated, the same way they had done when they battered St Mirren 3-0 in October.

This was arguably their best showing since that day - in the first-half, anyway.

Only three minutes had passed when Youan gave them the lead. Marcus Fraser received a throw and misread the situation, his clearance clattering straight into the Frenchman, who raced clear and finished with composure.

The second was similarly simple. A corner whipped to the front post bounced all the way to the back, where an unmarked Fish nodded in.

Hibs had plenty of chances to kill the game. Chris Cadden failed to convert a Kevin Nisbet cross before they traded roles in the second half, with the Scotland striker blasting over from Cadden's cut-back. Josh Campbell went close twice, too.

St Mirren needed a response and they got one. Curtis Main swept into the arms of David Marshall from three yards, but the keeper was less brick wall and more open door when Greive went clear through and jabbed a tame shot under him.

With a solitary goal in it, the visitors tried their best to find an equaliser. However, they would come no closer than the side netting when young Lewis Jamieson fired inches wide.

There are still four games to play but it's now advantage to Hibs in the race for a top-five place.

Player of the match - Elie Youan (Hibernian)

Not necessarily known for his composure, Hibs are smoothing the edges of this rough diamond.

Hibs hold on in biggest game of the season - analysis

Winning this game, theoretically, meant one hand on fifth place. It might even mean fourth.

So it was a surprise that only Hibs turned up in the first 45 minutes. Johnson's frustration will be that they weren't out of sight by the time Matthew MacDermid blew his half-time whistle.

The man he could so often rely on for goals - Nisbet - left his shooting boots at home. But other players stepped up.

Both Fish and Youan have delivered since the turn of the year, with Campbell continuing his progression.

St Mirren left themselves far too much to do, really gifting Hibs their goals and almost more.

What's next?

Hibs travel to Aberdeen next Saturday, while St Mirren host Hearts on the same day (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hibernian Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Marshall 26 Egan-Riley 25 Fish 4 Hanlon 16 Stevenson 14 Jeggo 12 Cadden 8 Doyle-Hayes 11 Newell 23 Youan 15 Nisbet 1 Marshall

26 Egan-Riley

25 Fish

4 Hanlon

16 Stevenson Booked at 84mins

14 Jeggo

12 Cadden Substituted for Miller at 90+1' minutes

8 Doyle-Hayes Substituted for Campbell at 30' minutes

11 Newell Booked at 86mins

23 Youan Substituted for Hoppe at 90+2' minutes

15 Nisbet Substitutes 2 Miller

3 Cabraja

13 Hoppe

17 Devlin

18 Henderson

22 McKirdy

31 Johnson

32 Campbell

33 Bushiri St Mirren Formation 5-3-2 1 Carson 23 Strain 22 Fraser 31 Gallagher 18 Dunne 3 Tanser 11 Kiltie 13 Gogic 6 O'Hara 21 Greive 10 Main 1 Carson

23 Strain

22 Fraser

31 Gallagher Substituted for Baccus at 45' minutes Booked at 57mins

18 Dunne

3 Tanser

11 Kiltie

13 Gogic

6 O'Hara

21 Greive Substituted for Jamieson at 82' minutes

10 Main Substitutes 4 Shaughnessy

5 Taylor

8 Flynn

15 Boyd-Munce

17 Baccus

24 Jamieson

25 Offord

27 Urminsky

Referee: Matthew MacDermid Attendance: 16,334 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, St. Mirren 1. Post update Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren). Post update Attempt saved. Lewis Jamieson (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Greg Kiltie. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Matthew Hoppe replaces Élie Youan. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Miller replaces Chris Cadden. Post update Attempt missed. Lewis Jamieson (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Fraser with a headed pass following a corner. Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by CJ Egan-Riley. Post update Attempt blocked. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie. Post update Attempt blocked. Charles Dunne (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Main with a headed pass. Booking Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian). Post update Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt blocked. Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian). Post update Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Lewis Jamieson replaces Alex Greive because of an injury. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alex Gogic.