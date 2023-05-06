Match ends, Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0.
Motherwell deepened Kilmarnock's relegation plight by securing a deserved Scottish Premiership victory which all but preserves their 38-year top-flight status.
Derek McInnes' side travelled to Fir Park buoyed by their first away league win of the season last time out, but they failed to repeat their assured display at St Mirren as slack defending allowed Blair Spittal to bury an early opener.
The visitors responded by hitting Liam Kelly's woodwork with a Danny Armstrong free-kick, but McInnes' men were fortunate not to be two down at the break when a narrow offside call ruled out Kevin van Veen's finish.
However, the Dutchman got the goal his performance merited in second-half injury time as a sublime solo effort sealed three points for Stuart Kettlewell's side, who are now nine points clear of the relegation play-off spot.
Bottom-club Ross County's win at home to Livingston means 11th-placed Kilmarnock, who registered just one shot on target at Fir Park, are now just a point off the foot of the table with four games remaining.
Armstrong's curling free-kick was as close as Kilmarnock came, with McInnes' men failing to give their large away following anything to cheer about as poor final balls and a lack of cutting edge marred their brief spells on top.
Goalkeeper Sam Walker, who denied Spittal and Van Veen with two fine second-half saves, was undoubtedly the best visiting player, which speaks volumes of the contest.
It is now six wins in 10 games for Motherwell under Kettlewell, whose side were rewarded for a vibrant start when James Furlong got in behind too easily to lay one on a plate for Spittal, who scuffed in the opener on the slide.
The hosts were wasteful with several opportunities after the interval, including a close-range Paul McGinn effort which somehow hit the inside of the left-hand post before being smothered by Walker on the goalline.
But Kettlewell's side were able to add gloss to a dominant victory in stoppage time, when Van Veen finished past Walker after a stunning first touch from a hopeful punt forward beat two men.
Player of the match - Kevin van Veen
A case for the Motherwell defence - analysis
Any notion that Motherwell's upturn in form is simply down to a 'new-manager bounce' must surely be punted into the distance now.
The Lanarkshire side continue to impress, with six wins, two draws and two defeats coming in Kettlewell's first 10 games.
Van Veen has rightly been on the receiving end of most plaudits, but the performances of January signings Dan Casey and Calum Butcher, alongside McGinn, in the back three have been equally as key in turning their campaign around.
Kilmarnock's midfield struggled to deal with Motherwell's intensity, but McInnes' side now have the worst defence and attack in the league - a recipe for relegation.
One shot on target at Fir Park, while shipping more soft goals, tells the story of their season.
They have no time to feel sorry for themselves, though. Those issues must be addressed immediately if the Rugby Park club are to haul themselves away from danger.
What did they say?
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We thoroughly deserved the victory, certainly on chances created. We could've made it somewhat easier. That's not taking anything away from a really good Kilmarnock side.
"Overall, we created by far the best chances. When you play a Derek McInnes side, you have to earn everything you get out the game and I thought the players did that really well today."
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I felt the game was stop-start first half. It was such a poor first goal to lose. From then on in we huffed and puffed and didn't get to the levels we showed at St Mirren.
"[Van Veen] punished us with a brilliant goal. I thought he led the line brilliantly for Motherwell, we lacked a bit of that. We also lacked confidence and bravery in our final decisions."
What's next?
Both sides return to action next Saturday (15:00 BST) as Motherwell travel to St Johnstone and Kilmarnock host Livingston.
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 52Casey
- 66Butcher
- 22Johnston
- 27GossBooked at 29mins
- 8SlatteryBooked at 58minsSubstituted forPatonat 70'minutes
- 24FurlongSubstituted forBlaneyat 90+1'minutes
- 7Spittal
- 21MandronSubstituted forO'Donnellat 85'minutes
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Lamie
- 5Mugabi
- 13Oxborough
- 15Aitchison
- 17McKinstry
- 20Blaney
- 38Miller
- 53Paton
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 19WrightBooked at 41mins
- 5TaylorSubstituted forAlstonat 89'minutes
- 24Chambers
- 11Armstrong
- 34WatsonSubstituted forPolworthat 57'minutes
- 22Donnelly
- 4PowerSubstituted forAlebiosuat 57'minutes
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutes
- 16RobinsonSubstituted forWalesat 76'minutes
- 26DoidgeBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 2Mayo
- 3Dorsett
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 17Lyons
- 25Alebiosu
- 29Wales
- 31Polworth
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 6,168
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Max Johnston (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Calum Butcher.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bobby Wales (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Doidge.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Motherwell) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Shane Blaney replaces James Furlong.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Ash Taylor.
Post update
Paul McGinn (Motherwell) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jordan Jones.
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Ryan Alebiosu tries a through ball, but Daniel Armstrong is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Mikael Mandron.
Post update
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Max Johnston (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Alebiosu with a cross.
Post update
Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Daniel Armstrong tries a through ball, but Christian Doidge is caught offside.
Post update
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
