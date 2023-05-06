Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0.
A first home win of 2023 lifted St Johnstone five points clear in the scramble to avoid the Scottish Premiership play-off, ending Dundee United's recent resurgence.
Captain Liam Gordon scored the only goal, drilling home in a crowded penalty box on the stroke of half-time.
United, who had been aiming for a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time in 10 years, lost Charlie Mulgrew to a red card with more than half an hour to play.
Steven Fletcher almost found a spectacular leveller in stoppage time, only for his volley to rattle against the crossbar.
United remain 10th, one place behind St Johnstone, but are now just one point ahead of bottom side Ross County, who beat Livingston in Dingwall.
The hosts, who last celebrated a home success against Rangers on 6 November, looked a little spooked in the opening minutes as United sent men streaming forward, but they gradually got a foothold in a game that was full of endeavour but short on goalmouth action.
Graham Carey whipped a free-kick wide and had a fierce, rising shot pushed away by Mark Birighitti.
United striker Fletcher crashed an early shot on target from the edge of the box, but it was easily beaten away by Remi Matthews.
The breakthrough came late in the first half when the visitors failed to deal with a long throw-in. Hallberg nodded into the path of Stevie May, who missed completely with a swipe, but Gordon followed up to crack a low shot inside a post.
St Johnstone were the livelier side in the early stages of the second half and United's task got even tougher when Mulgrew was ordered off on the hour.
Hallberg wriggled away from the experienced defender, who then hacked the Swede down with a raised, outstretched boot.
The foul was committed deep in the United half but only 10 yards or so from the touchline, which would have left Hallberg with a lot to do.
Fletcher was a whisker away from connecting with a teasing Ilmari Niskanen cross, while Theo Bair squandered a great chance to make the game safe when he blazed a shot over following a good run from fellow substitute Zak Rudden.
Deep into stoppage time, Fletcher thought he had equalised as he thundered a volley against the junction of post and crossbar and the woodwork was still quivering when St Johnstone's interim boss Steven MacLean was celebrating making it four points from his two games in charge.
Player of the match - Liam Gordon (St Johnstone)
What next?
St Johnstone are at home again next weekend as Motherwell visit Perth, while Dundee United face a nerve-jangling showdown with Ross County at Tannadice.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Matthews
- 2BrownSubstituted forMitchellat 90+6'minutes
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 19Montgomery
- 34Phillips
- 14Wright
- 18MacPherson
- 22HallbergSubstituted forBairat 67'minutes
- 23CareyBooked at 90mins
- 7MayBooked at 72minsSubstituted forRuddenat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 5Mitchell
- 16Rudden
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 25Ballantyne
- 29Murphy
- 31Moreland
- 45Mylchreest
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 22FreemanSubstituted forMacleodat 70'minutes
- 27Ayina
- 4MulgrewBooked at 61mins
- 3McMannSubstituted forEdwardsat 90+1'minutes
- 23HarkesSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 87'minutes
- 14SibbaldBooked at 80mins
- 18McGrath
- 7NiskanenBooked at 64mins
- 16BehichBooked at 72mins
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 6Graham
- 10Djoum
- 12Edwards
- 15Middleton
- 25Fotheringham
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 39Thomson
- 44Macleod
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 7,071
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
