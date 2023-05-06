Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone players celebrate Liam Gordon's breakthrough goal late in the first half

A first home win of 2023 lifted St Johnstone five points clear in the scramble to avoid the Scottish Premiership play-off, ending Dundee United's recent resurgence.

Captain Liam Gordon scored the only goal, drilling home in a crowded penalty box on the stroke of half-time.

United, who had been aiming for a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time in 10 years, lost Charlie Mulgrew to a red card with more than half an hour to play.

Steven Fletcher almost found a spectacular leveller in stoppage time, only for his volley to rattle against the crossbar.

United remain 10th, one place behind St Johnstone, but are now just one point ahead of bottom side Ross County, who beat Livingston in Dingwall.

The hosts, who last celebrated a home success against Rangers on 6 November, looked a little spooked in the opening minutes as United sent men streaming forward, but they gradually got a foothold in a game that was full of endeavour but short on goalmouth action.

Graham Carey whipped a free-kick wide and had a fierce, rising shot pushed away by Mark Birighitti.

United striker Fletcher crashed an early shot on target from the edge of the box, but it was easily beaten away by Remi Matthews.

The breakthrough came late in the first half when the visitors failed to deal with a long throw-in. Hallberg nodded into the path of Stevie May, who missed completely with a swipe, but Gordon followed up to crack a low shot inside a post.

St Johnstone were the livelier side in the early stages of the second half and United's task got even tougher when Mulgrew was ordered off on the hour.

Hallberg wriggled away from the experienced defender, who then hacked the Swede down with a raised, outstretched boot.

The foul was committed deep in the United half but only 10 yards or so from the touchline, which would have left Hallberg with a lot to do.

Fletcher was a whisker away from connecting with a teasing Ilmari Niskanen cross, while Theo Bair squandered a great chance to make the game safe when he blazed a shot over following a good run from fellow substitute Zak Rudden.

Deep into stoppage time, Fletcher thought he had equalised as he thundered a volley against the junction of post and crossbar and the woodwork was still quivering when St Johnstone's interim boss Steven MacLean was celebrating making it four points from his two games in charge.

Player of the match - Liam Gordon (St Johnstone)

The Saints skipper doesn't score many and this was a vital goal for side. He was also solid at the back as the hosts moved to a back four from their long-established three

What next?

St Johnstone are at home again next weekend as Motherwell visit Perth, while Dundee United face a nerve-jangling showdown with Ross County at Tannadice.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Johnstone Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Matthews 2 Brown 6 Gordon 4 Considine 19 Montgomery 34 Phillips 14 Wright 18 MacPherson 22 Hallberg 23 Carey 7 May 1 Matthews

2 Brown Substituted for Mitchell at 90+6' minutes

6 Gordon

4 Considine

19 Montgomery

34 Phillips

14 Wright

18 MacPherson

22 Hallberg Substituted for Bair at 67' minutes

23 Carey Booked at 90mins

7 May Booked at 72mins Substituted for Rudden at 81' minutes Substitutes 3 Gallacher

5 Mitchell

16 Rudden

17 Bair

20 Sinclair

25 Ballantyne

29 Murphy

31 Moreland

45 Mylchreest Dundee Utd Formation 4-3-2-1 1 Birighitti 22 Freeman 27 Ayina 4 Mulgrew 3 McMann 23 Harkes 14 Sibbald 18 McGrath 7 Niskanen 16 Behich 9 Fletcher 1 Birighitti

22 Freeman Substituted for Macleod at 70' minutes

27 Ayina

4 Mulgrew Booked at 61mins

3 McMann Substituted for Edwards at 90+1' minutes

23 Harkes Substituted for Anim Cudjoe at 87' minutes

14 Sibbald Booked at 80mins

18 McGrath

7 Niskanen Booked at 64mins

16 Behich Booked at 72mins

9 Fletcher Substitutes 6 Graham

10 Djoum

12 Edwards

15 Middleton

25 Fotheringham

28 Anim Cudjoe

31 Newman

39 Thomson

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0. Post update Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone). Post update Rory Macleod (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alex Mitchell replaces James Brown because of an injury. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury James Brown (St. Johnstone). Post update Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rory Macleod with a cross. Post update Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rory Macleod with a cross. Booking Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone). Post update Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone). Post update Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Dundee United. Ryan Edwards replaces Scott McMann. Post update Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United). Post update Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Steven Fletcher. Post update Attempt missed. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Birighitti.