Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1Dundee UtdDundee United0

St Johnstone 1-0 Dundee United: Saints find first home win of 2023

From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone players celebrate Liam Gordon's breakthrough goal late in the first half

A first home win of 2023 lifted St Johnstone five points clear in the scramble to avoid the Scottish Premiership play-off, ending Dundee United's recent resurgence.

Captain Liam Gordon scored the only goal, drilling home in a crowded penalty box on the stroke of half-time.

United, who had been aiming for a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time in 10 years, lost Charlie Mulgrew to a red card with more than half an hour to play.

Steven Fletcher almost found a spectacular leveller in stoppage time, only for his volley to rattle against the crossbar.

United remain 10th, one place behind St Johnstone, but are now just one point ahead of bottom side Ross County, who beat Livingston in Dingwall.

The hosts, who last celebrated a home success against Rangers on 6 November, looked a little spooked in the opening minutes as United sent men streaming forward, but they gradually got a foothold in a game that was full of endeavour but short on goalmouth action.

Graham Carey whipped a free-kick wide and had a fierce, rising shot pushed away by Mark Birighitti.

United striker Fletcher crashed an early shot on target from the edge of the box, but it was easily beaten away by Remi Matthews.

The breakthrough came late in the first half when the visitors failed to deal with a long throw-in. Hallberg nodded into the path of Stevie May, who missed completely with a swipe, but Gordon followed up to crack a low shot inside a post.

St Johnstone were the livelier side in the early stages of the second half and United's task got even tougher when Mulgrew was ordered off on the hour.

Hallberg wriggled away from the experienced defender, who then hacked the Swede down with a raised, outstretched boot.

The foul was committed deep in the United half but only 10 yards or so from the touchline, which would have left Hallberg with a lot to do.

Fletcher was a whisker away from connecting with a teasing Ilmari Niskanen cross, while Theo Bair squandered a great chance to make the game safe when he blazed a shot over following a good run from fellow substitute Zak Rudden.

Deep into stoppage time, Fletcher thought he had equalised as he thundered a volley against the junction of post and crossbar and the woodwork was still quivering when St Johnstone's interim boss Steven MacLean was celebrating making it four points from his two games in charge.

Player of the match - Liam Gordon (St Johnstone)

Liam Gordon celebrates his winning goal for St Johnstone
The Saints skipper doesn't score many and this was a vital goal for side. He was also solid at the back as the hosts moved to a back four from their long-established three

What next?

St Johnstone are at home again next weekend as Motherwell visit Perth, while Dundee United face a nerve-jangling showdown with Ross County at Tannadice.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 2BrownSubstituted forMitchellat 90+6'minutes
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 34Phillips
  • 14Wright
  • 18MacPherson
  • 22HallbergSubstituted forBairat 67'minutes
  • 23CareyBooked at 90mins
  • 7MayBooked at 72minsSubstituted forRuddenat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 5Mitchell
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 29Murphy
  • 31Moreland
  • 45Mylchreest

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forMacleodat 70'minutes
  • 27Ayina
  • 4MulgrewBooked at 61mins
  • 3McMannSubstituted forEdwardsat 90+1'minutes
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 87'minutes
  • 14SibbaldBooked at 80mins
  • 18McGrath
  • 7NiskanenBooked at 64mins
  • 16BehichBooked at 72mins
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 10Djoum
  • 12Edwards
  • 15Middleton
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 39Thomson
  • 44Macleod
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
7,071

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

  4. Post update

    Rory Macleod (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alex Mitchell replaces James Brown because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rory Macleod with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rory Macleod with a cross.

  10. Booking

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).

  12. Post update

    Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  14. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ryan Edwards replaces Scott McMann.

  16. Post update

    Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

  18. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Steven Fletcher.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Mark Birighitti.

Player of the match

MayStevie May

with an average of 8.20

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.85

  3. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    7.18

  5. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    7.08

  6. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    7.04

  7. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    6.85

  8. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.84

  9. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    6.69

  10. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    6.54

  12. Squad number16Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    5.87

  13. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    5.84

  14. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.07

Dundee United

  1. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.19

  2. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    5.11

  3. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    5.09

  4. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    4.89

  5. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    4.88

  6. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    4.88

  7. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    4.81

  8. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    4.71

  9. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    4.42

  10. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    4.36

  11. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    4.20

  12. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    4.14

  13. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    4.10

  14. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    3.71

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic333021103257892
2Rangers33254481344779
3Aberdeen33172145252053
4Hearts33146135649748
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
View full Scottish Premiership table

