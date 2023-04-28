Martin Cassidy: Jersey manager to step down after Muratti Vase final
Martin Cassidy is to step down as Jersey's representative team manager.
The Scot took over from former Aston Villa boss Brian Little in 2016 and led Jersey to victory in the 2021 FA Inter-League Cup and on to represent England at the Uefa Regions' Cup.
Cassidy also led Jersey to three Muratti Vase victories over Guernsey.
He will not lead Jersey at this summer's Island Games, with St Peter manager Elliot Powell taking charge for July's tournament on an interim basis.
"There is no good time to leave a role you are passionate about. But there is a right time and I feel that moment has arrived for me," Cassidy said.
"Family and work commitments make it difficult for me to give 100% this summer, as I know from experience what the role demands."
Jersey FA president Bradley Vowden added: "We are extremely sorry to see Martin leave as he has shown such dedication to the role throughout his time with the JFA.
"The achievements of the team under Martin's management speak for themselves and we have had some unbelievable moments under his guidance."