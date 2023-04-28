Jake Livermore scored in his most recent appearance at The Hawthorns - a 4-0 FA Cup win over Chesterfield

West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore is to leave the club at the end of the season after more than six years and 215 games for the Baggies.

The former England midfielder, 33, joined from Hull for £10m in 2017, skippering Albion to promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20.

But Livermore has not played in the Championship since November and fallen out of boss Carlos Corberan's plans.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent this great club," he said.

In a letter to fans, external-link ex-Tottenham player Livermore added: "I have called The Hawthorns my home for the last six-and-a-half years, and such is my love for this club, it's fans and, especially, its incredible, hardworking staff, that it will remain my football home forever - but now the time for me to say goodbye as a player is approaching."

With West Brom two points and three places outside the play-offs with two games remaining, Saturday's game against Norwich could be his last in front of the home supporters - though Livermore hopes to prolong his stay by helping the club secure a top-six finish.

"I don't want this weekend to be the last time I walk out at The Hawthorns - I don't want this Saturday to be goodbye. I believe that our story is not yet written and that there will be one or two more twists and turns in our tale, because together anything is possible," he added.