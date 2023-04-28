Last updated on .From the section European Football

The draw means Dortmund have a two-point lead at the top of the table but second-place Bayern Munich have a game in hand

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund saw their title chances dealt a blow as they were held to a draw at VfL Bochum.

The result means second-place Bayern will go top with four games to go if they beat bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Anthony Losilla's fierce strike from outside the box gave Bochum the lead but Karim Adeyemi tapped in an equaliser two minutes later.

Jude Bellingham was denied late on as Bochum battled for the point.

Dortmund are top with 61 points but Bayern Munich are just two behind before Sunday's game.

Union Berlin are third on 55 points and host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.