Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund saw their title chances dealt a blow as they were held to a draw at VfL Bochum.
The result means second-place Bayern will go top with four games to go if they beat bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
Anthony Losilla's fierce strike from outside the box gave Bochum the lead but Karim Adeyemi tapped in an equaliser two minutes later.
Jude Bellingham was denied late on as Bochum battled for the point.
Dortmund are top with 61 points but Bayern Munich are just two behind before Sunday's game.
Union Berlin are third on 55 points and host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
Line-ups
VfL Bochum
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Riemann
- 2GamboaSubstituted forJankoat 78'minutes
- 20Ordets
- 4Masovic
- 3SoaresBooked at 30minsSubstituted forStafylidisat 85'minutes
- 8Losilla
- 6OsterhageSubstituted forKundeat 85'minutes
- 11AsanoSubstituted forZollerat 78'minutes
- 7Stöger
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 33HofmannSubstituted forBroschinskiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Zoller
- 16Stafylidis
- 17Holtmann
- 21Esser
- 23Janko
- 24Lampropoulos
- 28Kunde
- 29Broschinski
- 30Heintz
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 26RyersonSubstituted forModesteat 88'minutes
- 25Süle
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 23Can
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReusat 74'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forWolfat 88'minutes
- 9HallerBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMoukokoat 73'minutes
- 27AdeyemiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forReynaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Özcan
- 7Reyna
- 11Reus
- 17Wolf
- 18Moukoko
- 20Modeste
- 33Meyer
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
- 47Papadopoulos
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 26,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niklas Süle with a cross.
Post update
Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emre Can.
Post update
Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Losilla (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste tries a through ball, but Mats Hummels is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jude Bellingham following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Anthony Losilla.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Pierre Kunde.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste replaces Julian Ryerson.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Donyell Malen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Pierre Kunde replaces Patrick Osterhage.