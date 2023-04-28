Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Defender Rob Atkinson scored four goals for Bristol City this season before rupturing his ACL in February

Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club to stay until 2026.

The 24-year-old has been out injured since February after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Atkinson joined the Robins in 2021 from Oxford United and has made 66 appearances since, including 31 this campaign.

He scored four goals this season, all coming from set pieces.

"I'm feeling good. It's been in the works for quite a while now - way before my injury - and to have those doubts that come with a long-term injury, it's good to have that security and protection," Atkinson said.

"It allows me to clear my mind and really focus on my rehab so I can come back and be even better for the team.

"Over my time at the club I feel as though I've developed into a better player and person here."