Southampton beat Wolves in the play-off to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2021-22 National League season

Two teams will be relegated from the Women's Championship under new FA proposals from the 2023-24 season.

The revised format would see both winners of the third-tier National League divisions automatically go up.

The champions of the National League Northern and Southern Premier Division have met in a play-off to decide promotion since 2014-15.

No changes have been recommended to the promotion and relegation format in the Women's Super League.

One team is relegated from the top flight each season and replaced by the Championship winners.

The recommendations for the second and third tiers are subject to approval by the FA Council.

Sunday's match between second-bottom Sunderland and third-bottom Blackburn would be a relegation decider if two teams were relegated from the Championship this season, although both clubs have been spared the threat of the drop under the existing format, with rock-bottom Coventry United already down.

Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Burnley can all finish top of the Northern Premier Division after the final round of games on Sunday, while Southern Premier Division contenders Watford, Oxford United and Ipswich Town are all hoping to win their division and reach the play-off final at Stadium MK on 20 May.