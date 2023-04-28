Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Reo Hatate, pictured in Celtic's League Cup final win in February, has not featured for Celtic since 18 March

Scottish Cup semi-final: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 30 April Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

The return of Liel Abada, Jota and Reo Hatate to face Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final is "hugely beneficial", says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The trio missed last weekend's 1-1 Premiership draw at home to Motherwell.

But they have returned to training this week and are now fit for selection for the derby at Hampden.

"All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved", Postecoglou said.

"It's hugely beneficial for us as a group. Even training this week has gone up a level because we have three more quality players have joined in training.

"It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI, but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game. We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that, but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available."

