Keri Halliday celebrates with team-mates after scoring her second goal of the evening

Keri Halliday scored a hat-trick as Linfield secured their first points of the new Women's Premiership season with a 5-2 home victory over Crusaders.

The Northern Ireland U19s star scored twice in two minutes and added a third midway through the second half.

Newly promoted Larne were defeated 5-2 by Lisburn Ladies, who remain unbeaten.

Stacey Murdough netted a treble for Lisburn, with Michelle McDaid on target twice against Larne, who were hosting their first Premiership game at home.

Linfield too strong for Crues

Mia Fitzsimmons' close-range strike opened the scoring for the visitors before Beth Charmers bundled home a corner to level the score on the 29th minute.

Linfield retook the lead thanks to Halliday when her strong shot found the back of the net.

The 18-year-old grabbed her second of the evening just two minutes later when she showed great pace down the wing before firing past Harvey Clifford.

The Northern Ireland international got her third on 67 when once again she broke down the wing with her resulting strike proving unstoppable.

Faith Johnson's close-range shot made it 4-2 in stoppage time before Emily Reid restored the home side's three-goal advantage with a looping strike from 20 yards out.

Lisburn dominate Larne

McDaid broke the deadlock on the 16th minute when she connected with Morgan Shannon's well-timed through ball and found the bottom left-hand corner.

Five minutes later the hosts equalised through Holly Johnston after she took advantage of a mix-up in the Lisburn defence and lobbed the ball over stopper Jessica Poots, a goal that will go down in the history books as Larne's first in the Women's Premiership.

McDaid was then in action again, this time when her skilful pass left Murdough with a tap in.

Murdough gave the visitors a more comfortable lead just before half-time when she rose highest to connect with a corner and nodded home from close range.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who scored Lisburn Ladies' first ever goal in the Women's Premiership after they were promoted in the 2021-22 season, secured her hat-trick on the 62nd minute.

McDaid netted her second of the evening after the forward, who signed from Glentoran in the off season, outpaced everyone in midfield, leaving her one-on-one with keeper Kate Smith before firing into the bottom corner.

In additional time, Amanda Morton converted from the penalty spot after Francesca Agnew was brought down in the box.