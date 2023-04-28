Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's Ryan Graydon in action against Anthony Breslin of St Patrick's Athletic

Derry City moved to within three points of top spot with a 2-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic in Friday's Premier Division game at the Brandywell.

After dominating the first half Derry finally broke the deadlock in the second period through a Ben Doherty penalty.

In the 77th minute Colm Whelan doubled City's lead with a precise header on his home debut.

Derry remain second behind Bohemians, while Pat's stay in fifth place.

More to follow.