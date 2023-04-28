League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City beat St Pat's 2-0 to move closer to Bohemians
By Niall KeenanFootball writer
Derry City moved to within three points of top spot with a 2-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic in Friday's Premier Division game at the Brandywell.
After dominating the first half Derry finally broke the deadlock in the second period through a Ben Doherty penalty.
In the 77th minute Colm Whelan doubled City's lead with a precise header on his home debut.
Derry remain second behind Bohemians, while Pat's stay in fifth place.
