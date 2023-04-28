Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Centre-half Connor Goldson is back in training ahead of Sunday's semi-final

Scottish Cup semi-final: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 30 April Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Michael Beale believes there is "harmony" and "progress" behind the scenes at Rangers no matter the result in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

Beale has yet to taste victory in an Old Firm match as Ibrox manager, with the side winless against city rivals Celtic since last season's semi-final.

Rangers have made changes to their chairman, chief executive and sporting director roles in the last few weeks.

"There is a lot of harmony behind the scenes," Beale insisted.

"There have been changes in the club structure and that's ongoing, but I am super positive about the future."

Beale recognises that it will have a "big impact on the season" if the holders can return to the final, but insists it is not as "black and white" as outside observers might have it.

"It's not inside the building - you see small successes and you see things coming together, you see harmony, you see building," he said.

"People outside can't see that the games have been closer than maybe they were a few months before. That's for them. My opinion is we are working away well."

Beale admits that this month's league defeats by Celtic and Aberdeen "have been difficult to take" but have given him more of an idea where he needs to strengthen for next season.

Influential centre-half Connor Goldson is back in training along with winger Ryan Kent ahead of a game that will move Ange Postecoglou's side within a game of a domestic treble unless Rangers can halt their progress.

"Obviously this will be the fourth game against the team immediately in front of you," Beale said. "You have a good idea of what you may need to overcome them.

"It's a huge game and we know that. This season has been a rough ride for the fans I think and this is a chance to put a few wrongs right in this game.

"We just need to bring the best of ourselves. The games have been reasonably tight and won and lost on mistakes.

"In the penalty boxes, it will be decisive. In the game a couple of weeks ago, I think we performed quite well, but we just need to eradicate one or two things defensively."