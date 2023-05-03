Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brian McDermott ended his second spell at Reading in 2016

Hibernian are expected to appoint former Leeds United and Reading manager Brian McDermott as their new director of football. (Sun) external-link

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith insists Celtic's potential Scottish Premiership title party at Tynecastle on Sunday is "irrelevant" and will not feature in his team talk. (Sky Sports via Scotsman - subscription required external-link )

Celtic hope injured right-back Alistair Johnston will be fit to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June. (Record) external-link

Greg Taylor reveals he does not feel nerves the night before Celtic games, but they do kick in in the morning. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic's youngsters received good luck messages from manager Ange Postecoglou and club captain Callum McGregor before their Scottish Youth Cup final win over Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic forward Robbie Keane is expected to join Sam Allardyce's backroom team at Leeds United. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Michael Ball, formerly of Everton and Rangers, believes Norwich City's Kieran Dowell is the type of player the Ibrox side need, having been disappointed the midfielder did not end up at Goodison Park. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the club need more players like captain James Tavernier. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen vow to help new manager Barry Robson build a squad fit for European group stage football should they reach that stage. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale reveals the club had sold fewer than 100 season tickets earlier this week, compared with Aberdeen's 6,000 and Dundee United's 4,200. (Sun) external-link

Interim St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean was pleased with the Perth side's late pressing in their draw with Hibernian as they seek Scottish Premiership safety. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin believes Saturday's away match with St Johnstone will feel like a home game because of the large travelling support. (Record) external-link

Injured Ross County trio Eamonn Brophy, Ross Callachan and Gwion Edwards are unlikely to feature again this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam urges the club to seal the Scottish Championship title against Queen's Park for the Dens Park supporters. (Courier - subscription required) external-link