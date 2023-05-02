Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kent, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Inverness, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Aberdeen

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ryan Kent
Ryan Kent has been with Rangers since 2018

Rangers winger Ryan Kent, out of contract this summer, has been offered a multi-year deal with Fenerbahce. (Tavkin, via Sunexternal-link)

Former Rangers defender David Robertson urges Ibrox manager Michael Beale "to do what Walter would do" in reference to multi-trophy winning Rangers boss Walter Smith, as Beale seeks to restore the club's fortunes. (Record)external-link

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss up to four months as he recovers from knee surgery. (Sun)external-link

Anthony Ralston wishes fellow Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston well in his recover from injury and says he's ready to step in for the Canadian. (Record)external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Express on 030523

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are to be offered 10,000 tickets for June's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin hopes to formalise a permanent deal for on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Former Dundee United and Rangers forward and one-time Hearts coach Jon Daly has been put in interim charge of St Patrick's Athletic. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)external-link

Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan believes Australian compatriot Nathaniel Atkinson can enjoy a new lease of life at Tynecastle under interim manager Steven Naismith. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

The back page of The Courier on 030523

Ex-Hearts attacker Ryan Stevenson urges the club to agree new deals with Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith. (Record)external-link

Hibernian face five cup finals between now and the end of the season, says veteran Lewis Stevenson. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

"When you love football as much as I do, it's hard to come out of it and do something different," says Barry Robson after being appointed permanent Aberdeen manager. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale voices concerns about Scottish Premiership B teams playing in a new SPFL fifth tier. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times on 030523
How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport