Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kent, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Inverness, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers winger Ryan Kent, out of contract this summer, has been offered a multi-year deal with Fenerbahce. (Tavkin, via Sun)
Former Rangers defender David Robertson urges Ibrox manager Michael Beale "to do what Walter would do" in reference to multi-trophy winning Rangers boss Walter Smith, as Beale seeks to restore the club's fortunes. (Record)
Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could miss up to four months as he recovers from knee surgery. (Sun)
Anthony Ralston wishes fellow Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston well in his recover from injury and says he's ready to step in for the Canadian. (Record)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle are to be offered 10,000 tickets for June's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin hopes to formalise a permanent deal for on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Courier - subscription required)
Former Dundee United and Rangers forward and one-time Hearts coach Jon Daly has been put in interim charge of St Patrick's Athletic. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan believes Australian compatriot Nathaniel Atkinson can enjoy a new lease of life at Tynecastle under interim manager Steven Naismith. (Herald - subscription required)
Ex-Hearts attacker Ryan Stevenson urges the club to agree new deals with Josh Ginnelly and Michael Smith. (Record)
Hibernian face five cup finals between now and the end of the season, says veteran Lewis Stevenson. (Herald - subscription required)
"When you love football as much as I do, it's hard to come out of it and do something different," says Barry Robson after being appointed permanent Aberdeen manager. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale voices concerns about Scottish Premiership B teams playing in a new SPFL fifth tier. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)