AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia is attracting attention from Celtic and 14 other clubs. (Sportime, via Sun external-link )

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is "far from a one-man show" as he praises the support staff he has around him. (Record) external-link

The Australian says the responsibility of leading Celtic wisely "keeps me up at night". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Postecoglou says his success at Celtic is not down to luck, adding: "it's 25 years of hard work". The Australian had been described as "a lucky man" by Rangers counterpart Michael Beale earlier this season because of Celtic's budget. (Sun) external-link

Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas says Beale has to get tough with the Rangers board. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes the impending rebuild at Ibrox will be the club's biggest since Graeme Souness joined the club in 1986. (Sun) external-link

Another ex-Ranger, Brian Laudrup, says the Ibrox club need to find their versions of Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota. (Record) external-link

Matt O'Riley never doubted Celtic would beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final as he insists Inverness Caledonian Thistle have a chance in the final. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Aaron Doran aims to make more Hampden memories against Celtic after the Highlanders defeated Ronny Deila's side in the 2015 semi-final. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin, out of contract this summer, is snubbing talks with other clubs as the Tangerines battle relegation. (Sun) external-link

Goodwin will not consider his next move until the summer. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen are making the right decision at the right time by formalising Barry Robson's position as manager with a two-year contract, says club great Willie Miller. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith says the club's academy players "need to be ready" for their first-team chance. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Kilmarnock forward Kyle Vassell explains his tattoos "all mean something", and he "wouldn't change it", even though they once cost him a potential job. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone forward Nicky Clark his stepping up his rehab from injury. (Courier - subscription required) external-link