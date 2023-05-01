Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Garcia, Postecoglou, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Goodwin

Scottish

Gossip

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia is attracting attention from Celtic and 14 other clubs. (Sportime, via Sunexternal-link)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is "far from a one-man show" as he praises the support staff he has around him. (Record)external-link

The Australian says the responsibility of leading Celtic wisely "keeps me up at night". (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Postecoglou says his success at Celtic is not down to luck, adding: "it's 25 years of hard work". The Australian had been described as "a lucky man" by Rangers counterpart Michael Beale earlier this season because of Celtic's budget. (Sun)external-link

Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas says Beale has to get tough with the Rangers board. (Record)external-link

The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times on 020523

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes the impending rebuild at Ibrox will be the club's biggest since Graeme Souness joined the club in 1986. (Sun)external-link

Another ex-Ranger, Brian Laudrup, says the Ibrox club need to find their versions of Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota. (Record)external-link

Matt O'Riley never doubted Celtic would beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final as he insists Inverness Caledonian Thistle have a chance in the final. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Aaron Doran aims to make more Hampden memories against Celtic after the Highlanders defeated Ronny Deila's side in the 2015 semi-final. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin, out of contract this summer, is snubbing talks with other clubs as the Tangerines battle relegation. (Sun)external-link

The back page of The Courier on 020523

Goodwin will not consider his next move until the summer. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Aberdeen are making the right decision at the right time by formalising Barry Robson's position as manager with a two-year contract, says club great Willie Miller. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith says the club's academy players "need to be ready" for their first-team chance. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)external-link

Kilmarnock forward Kyle Vassell explains his tattoos "all mean something", and he "wouldn't change it", even though they once cost him a potential job. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

St Johnstone forward Nicky Clark his stepping up his rehab from injury. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

