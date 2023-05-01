Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Garcia, Postecoglou, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Goodwin
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia is attracting attention from Celtic and 14 other clubs. (Sportime, via Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is "far from a one-man show" as he praises the support staff he has around him. (Record)
The Australian says the responsibility of leading Celtic wisely "keeps me up at night". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Postecoglou says his success at Celtic is not down to luck, adding: "it's 25 years of hard work". The Australian had been described as "a lucky man" by Rangers counterpart Michael Beale earlier this season because of Celtic's budget. (Sun)
Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas says Beale has to get tough with the Rangers board. (Record)
Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes the impending rebuild at Ibrox will be the club's biggest since Graeme Souness joined the club in 1986. (Sun)
Another ex-Ranger, Brian Laudrup, says the Ibrox club need to find their versions of Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota. (Record)
Matt O'Riley never doubted Celtic would beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final as he insists Inverness Caledonian Thistle have a chance in the final. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Aaron Doran aims to make more Hampden memories against Celtic after the Highlanders defeated Ronny Deila's side in the 2015 semi-final. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin, out of contract this summer, is snubbing talks with other clubs as the Tangerines battle relegation. (Sun)
Goodwin will not consider his next move until the summer. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen are making the right decision at the right time by formalising Barry Robson's position as manager with a two-year contract, says club great Willie Miller. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith says the club's academy players "need to be ready" for their first-team chance. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Kilmarnock forward Kyle Vassell explains his tattoos "all mean something", and he "wouldn't change it", even though they once cost him a potential job. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone forward Nicky Clark his stepping up his rehab from injury. (Courier - subscription required)