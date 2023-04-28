John Askey was appointed by Hartlepool in February, replacing Keith Curle

Hartlepool manager John Askey says he will stay despite the club being close to losing its Football League status.

Pools will be relegated on Saturday if they fail to beat Barrow, or if Crawley avoid defeat at home to Walsall.

Even a win and Crawley defeat would leave them needing the same again on the final day - with enough of a goal difference swing - to stay up.

Chairman Raj Singh has this week put the club up for sale, citing supporter disenchantment and abuse.

Askey was told his job is safe regardless of the club's status next season, and he told BBC Radio Tees he is confident they can be stronger next season, whether they stay up or not.

He said: "The club is still stable and when we go into the following season I still think the club is in a position where it can either bounce back or, if we're in the Football League, still improve from this season.

He added that Singh has reassured him that the finance will be in place, saying: "Many a time I have gone into a football club and you don't know if you're going to get paid, so on that score he has reassured me that as long as he is here, the club will be fine.

"I have been at three or four football clubs now where this situation has arisen and I can assure the supporters that the club is in pretty safe hands. The most important thing is that if someone does come in, the right person is found, because you sometimes have to be careful what you wish for.

"I know from past experience you go from one owner to another and you realise what you have got. From my point of view I am confident things will be at my disposal."

Despite being six points from safety with two games to go, and a goal difference six worse than Crawley, Askey says he refuses to give up the ghost.

"We have to realise on Saturday that if we do get a win and Crawley lose, stranger things have happened, and that's been my message since coming in on Monday," he said.

"It's not over until we can't do anything. We have to fight and put people on the pitch who are willing to give everything for the football club.

"They've trained well considering the situation, because you worry if one or two will throw the towel in and not train properly, but everyone has been professional and kept going, and I can't complain with how they've trained."