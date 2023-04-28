Morgan Whittaker was top of Plymouth's goal and assist charts before being recalled in early January

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says he would be keen to sign Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker if the Pilgrims gain promotion to the Championship.

The forward, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan at the League One leaders before being recalled.

He scored nine goals in 25 League One games before returning to Wales in January, after interest from Rangers, and has since mainly been a substitute.

"If we could afford him we would love to sign Morgan Whittaker," he said.

Whittaker was in the crowd at Home Park for Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers, leaving the Pilgrims knowing victory over Burton Albion on Saturday would clinch promotion to the second tier.

"He didn't have a game himself on Tuesday night for Swansea, so he asked if he could come down and watch the game, and we got him some tickets, and it was great to see him," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's obviously played a huge part in our success this year and helped us get to where we've got to in the league, and he really enjoyed it.

"We get on really well, he was a brilliant player for us and he enjoyed it, so I think he just wants to come down and say hello because he left pretty abruptly when Swansea recalled him - so he hasn't had the chance to come and see anyone since."

Whittaker did not want to leave Argyle in January, and Schumacher feels his skillset could be good for the Pilgrims if, as expected, they are able to return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

"If we were in the realms of being able to bring him back to the club then we would, because we think he could do a job in the Championship with the way we play.

"He's still got a contract with Swansea, and I don't know exactly what happened in January - whether he was going to leave or not - I don't know what anybody else bid, I'm not aware of any of that, I just wanted to say hello to him, it's good to see him."