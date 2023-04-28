Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney were confirmed as Wrexham's owners in 2021

Club captain Ben Tozer said Wrexham players celebrated their National League title and promotion with their Hollywood owners away from the spotlight.

Wrexham under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership is the subject of a Disney+ series.

Tozer said celebrations after the win over Boreham Wood were without the glare of the documentary cameras.

"It was nice to get to chat with them without the cameras," Tozer said.

"We went over to the lounge where the owners were and some of the family came as well. The music was bouncing and there were great celebrations.

"Usually the cameras are full-on and in your face and whenever you chat it can put you off a bit.

"So it was nice to have a bit more emotion and personal touch to it.

"It probably still hasn't sunk in. We've all enjoyed ourselves and rightly so."

Tozer said that following celebrations with the owners at the Racecourse, players headed into the city centre.

With the title and promotion guaranteed, Wrexham complete the season at Torquay United on Saturday.

Torquay need an unlikely set of results on Saturday to avoid relegation and Tozer reiterated manager Phil Parkinson's comments that the Dragons would approach the game in a "professional" manner.

"We've got to respect the league," Tozer said.

"If the shoe was on the other foot and we were them or we were Maidenhead [Torquay's relegation rivals], we'd expect or want the team that had won the league to respect the league and to show respect to them.

"It's about full respect and we've got a record which we want to improve on and hopefully set a record that can never be broken."

Wrexham have broken the National League and professional English single-season points record and a win at Plainmoor would see them reach a total of 113 points for the campaign.

After Saturday's final game in the National League and Tuesday's open-top bus tour of Wrexham, the attention will inevitably turn to next season and the club's return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

"The pressure will be on us again next year - if it's not from the outside world it will firmly be from ourselves," Tozer said of the challenge ahead in League Two.

"That's just the standards we kind of set for ourselves as players and as a club, so bring it on basically after a few weeks enjoying this moment."