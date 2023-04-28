Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Luke Williams is looking to get Notts County promoted in his first season in charge

Boss Luke Williams says missing out on the National League title with a game left has given Notts County clarity as they prepare for the play-offs.

Wrexham claimed the solitary automatic promotion spot as National League champions last week.

Notts, who are second with 106 points, will have to go through the play-offs to get themselves back to League Two.

"It helps clear our mind to concentrate on a single future," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"So that has hopefully helped us."

Notts hosts York City in their final regular-season game on Saturday, then will be back at Meadow Lane eight days later for their play-off semi-final to decide who goes to the Wembley for the promotion decider on 13 May.

Magpies defender Adam Chicksen, who signed a new two-year deal external-link this week, stressed Saturday's game still holds great importance despite not meaning anything to the table.

"It's very easy to get into the mode of this game doesn't matter, but winning is a habit," Chicksen said.

"If you go into a game with a loss, or a feeling of taking your foot off the accelerator or not pushing with everything you've got, then it can drip into the next game.

"As a group we haven't done that this season, so to do it now would be such an injustice.

"Even if it's a game where points are irrelevant, we are still putting on a Notts Country shirt and still having to show how much it means to everyone."