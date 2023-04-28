Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Modric (left) came off after 63 minutes in the defeat by Girona

Real Madrid's Luka Modric is an injury doubt for the Copa del Rey final and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

The midfielder has what Real say external-link is an issue at "the back of his left thigh".

The Spanish club play the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on 6 May before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against City on 9 May.

"He had an injury in the game at Girona [on Tuesday] and is out of action," said Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Modric was substituted after 63 minutes in the 4-2 midweek defeat.

Real will play league games against Almeria and Real Sociedad before the Copa del Rey final.

On Modric's injury, Ancelotti added: "We're waiting to see how he progresses and I don't know if he will make the cup final.

"Let's hope we have him back for the remaining games, which are important."