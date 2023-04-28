Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers and Celtic's youth teams will meet at the national stadium on Wednesday

BBC Scotland will broadcast live coverage of Wednesday's Scottish Youth Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.

Coverage on the channel, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website starts at 18:50 BST from Hampden.

Rangers are the holders after beating Hearts 2-1 in last season's final, while Celtic last won the trophy by beating Rangers in the 2017 showpiece.

The Ibrox side overcame Hamilton Academical 3-0 in their semi-final, as Celtic hammered St Johnstone 5-0.