Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe compares Alexander Isak to Thierry Henry

It is the assist that has social media talking - and has led manager Eddie Howe to discuss comparisons between Alexander Isak and France legend Thierry Henry after the Newcastle forward starred in their 4-1 win over Everton.

The 23-year-old Swede's stunning assist saw him gain possession near the half-way line, before dribbling past three Everton defenders - including beating Mason Holgate and Michael Keane twice each - and crossing for Jacob Murphy to tap in at the far post.

Asked by a journalist about a likeness between Isak's footwork and balance to France and Arsenal legend Henry, Howe said: "Yes, I can, I can see the comparisons there.

"Everyone is different, there are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had."

However, despite all the attention, official statistics - and Fantasy Football - do not count it as a confirmed assist because of a deflection off Everton defender James Tarkowski.

Opta rules state that if the final touch is deflected by an opposition player, the initiator is only given the assist if the receiving player was likely to receive the ball without the extra touch.

However, despite being denied a first assist for the club, Isak again demonstrated his importance since joining from Real Sociedad in August 2022 for a reported £60m. With the Magpies pushing for European football for the first time in a decade, he has scored 10 times in 16 Premier League games despite missing almost four months through injury earlier in the season.

'Best assist I've seen' - reaction

The 'assist that wasn't' has gained huge attention online, with BBC pundit and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer tweeting: "OMG what a goal that is. The run from Isak was OUTRAGEOUS to set up."

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker tweeted a succinct: "Wow!"

Michael Owen called it the "best assist he has ever seen" - before being informed by his colleagues on BT Sport that he would have to revise his opinion given it wasn't technically an assist after all.

Howe, meanwhile, was keen to look to the future, perhaps hoping that comparisons with Henry might continue.

"He's certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame," he said. "The footwork for the assist was truly remarkable, really, and I think he's got a lot of potential to improve and get better.

"But it's been a great start for him here."