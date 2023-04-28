Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Coventry City played their first game at the CBS Arena in 2005 when it was first opened

Coventry City have agreed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena for the next five years.

The Sky Blues had a deal in place until the end of this season, having signed that in December just days after being given an eviction notice by stadium owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group.

Frasers argued they were not bound to a previous 10-year deal, signed in 2021, with the ground's ex-owners Wasps.

Coventry owner Doug King said the new deal would provide "further stability".

"We are delighted to sign this agreement, which we know will be welcomed by Sky Blues fans," King said in a statement. external-link

"The licence will enable us to play at our home, the Coventry Building Society Arena, for a minimum of five years and we will continue to positively engage with Frasers Group with regard to the longer term at the Arena."

King was in the process of taking the Championship club over when the interim agreement to finish the season at the CBS Arena was reached.

At the time, the Sky Blues had hoped they might take ownership of the stadium after then Premiership rugby union club Wasps went into administration on 18 October.

But, although King made a £25m offer, a court ruled that the offer had come too late - and allowed Ashley's group to take over.