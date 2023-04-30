Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers likely played his last game of the season in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers, with the USA international having been carrying an injury of late. (Sun) external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Hart is keeping talk of Celtic completing a domestic treble off limits. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder John Lundstram admits Celtic are "getting the fine margins better at the minute". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has all but confirmed the summer departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.(Sun) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine hopes "it's written in the stars" for the Highlanders to lift the Scottish Cup this season. (Record) external-link

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds believes Queen's of the South's performance in running Rangers close in the 2008 Scottish Cup final gives his side hope against Celtic at Hampden on 3 June. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian could make a move for Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath, who is on loan from Wigan Athletic. (Sun) external-link

Former Hibs manager Mixu Paatelainen could return to Easter Road as director of football. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren are keen to sign Larne midfielder Fuad Sule. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald backs the Dons to finish the job of finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Sheffield United are set to extend 26-year-old Scottish striker Oli McBurnie's deal after securing promotion to the Premier League. (Sun) external-link