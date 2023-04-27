If you've planned it perfectly then gameweek 34 presents the opportunity for some big scores particularly if you're on a Wildcard, Free Hit or Bench Boost.

Whichever way you're going about it there are five teams to target to make up the majority of your squad for the rest of this season - Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton.

All of those teams apart from Newcastle have a double gameweek 34, Newcastle double in gameweek 36 along with Brighton who then double again in gameweek 37, as do both Manchester clubs.

There's always the concern of fatigue and squad rotation with the extra fixtures - can Brighton continue to produce their high level of performance as the games pile up and who will be in and out of the Manchester City team around the Champions League semi-final games against Real Madrid?

However, I would still be packing my team with players from these five clubs.

Erling Haaland will be a popular choice as captain this week

Erling Haaland is the most obvious pick and will probably be my captain for four of the last five gameweeks - the exception being gameweek 36 when Brighton and Newcastle have the advantage of the double gameweek.

Kevin de Bruyne has certainly thrown his hat into the ring as an alternative to Mo Salah after his 19-point performance against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

I've gone for Salah though and currently have Jack Grealish as my Manchester City midfielder. He is starting more regularly than Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, although Pep Guardiola has spoken about how important Foden will be in the run-in now that he's back in action after appendicitis.

You could go for two City midfielders but that may affect the balance of your squad given that the best picks from Manchester United and Brighton are in that area of the field, namely Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo is worth consideration as a differential in that midfield given that his ownership is only just over 5% and try and make room in the budget to get Trent Alexander-Arnold into your defence. He has five assists in four games although frustratingly he's not been able to couple that with a clean sheet in that run.

I'm less tempted by the Manchester United defenders given the absence of both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez and they also face two potent teams in gameweek 34 in Aston Villa and Brighton.

Luke Shaw would be my top pick but his attacking threat is reduced by playing at centre-back even though he can still deliver from set-pieces.

Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak are my three Newcastle selections - they're at home to Southampton this weekend so can still be good options on a gameweek 34 Bench Boost even though they don't have the double gameweek.

As for the goalkeepers, Jason Steele looks like he remains as Brighton's first-choice for the Premier League with home games against Wolves and Manchester United to come in gameweek 34.

Ederson is expensive at £5.4m and Manchester City have conceded goals in their last four games despite recording comfortable wins in all of them. This is why I would prefer to have a defender like John Stones or Ruben Dias as my third City asset because they always bring the potential of scoring from a set-piece as Stones did so expertly against Arsenal in midweek.

Clearly you run the greater risk of rotation with someone like Stones and he was taken off before the hour mark in the recent wins against Southampton and Leicester. This means he wouldn't get the four points for a clean sheet if it came.

It looks like I'm ignoring Fulham and West Ham players who both have a double in gameweek 34 but that's down to the fixtures - Fulham at home to Manchester City and away to Liverpool, West Ham with two away games at Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Lukasz Fabianski could be a good goalkeeper choice on a Bench Boost, similarly the likes of Aaron Cresswell, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta or Michail Antonio. Fulham's Andreas Pereira is already in a lot of FPL teams and remains the best option from their squad.

The problem with picking the bulk of your players from the five clubs I have mentioned is that lots of our teams are going to look the same and it's going to be difficult to make ground on your rivals.

Equally finding the differentials who are going to deliver is tricky - Diogo Jota might be the best of them at under 5% ownership but he's expensive at £8.8 million. There's also the likes of Darwin Nunez, Riyad Mahrez, James Maddison, Julio Enciso and Dominic Solanke but landing on the right one like Jacob Murphy in gameweek 32 or Ruben Neves in gameweek 33 also needs a bit of luck!

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The latest episode previewing gameweek 34 is available on the BBC Sounds App.