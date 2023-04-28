Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Thursday's victory at Rotherham means Cardiff have taken seven points from their last three games

Manager Sabri Lamouchi says he is "absolutely available" to discuss his Cardiff City future after steering the club to the brink of Championship survival.

Lamouchi believes Cardiff are all but safe after Thursday's win at Rotherham.

The Frenchman's short-term contract expires in the summer.

When asked whether he expects to remain in charge at Cardiff next season, Lamouchi said: "Why not? Everything is open."

Lamouchi became Cardiff's third manager of a turbulent campaign when he was appointed in January.

His tally of six wins in 16 games means Cardiff are six points clear of the relegation zone with two matches of the season remaining.

Their safety will be guaranteed should Reading fail to beat Wigan on Saturday.

If the Royals triumph, Cardiff can secure their place in the second tier next season by avoiding defeat against 20th-placed Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

"I was here for the mission, the mission is almost done," Lamouchi added.

"I am glad, happy to be manager of Cardiff City Football Club, so now it's the desire to build something together.

"Now I know my team, after 90 days working together, 49 or 50 [training] sessions, 16 games, 19 goals, 20 points - I have some idea [about what is needed next season].

"Now we have to discuss with the club to know what they want to do."

Lamouchi says he has not yet spoken to Cardiff's hierarchy about plans beyond this campaign.

"I am just the manager so I can have an impact on my players - that's what I am trying to do," he said.

"My focus is to finish with a win at home. They know I am happy here. I am absolutely available for lunch, dinner, tea, a meeting - everything."

Cardiff will be without Callum O'Dowda for Huddersfield and their final-day trip to Burnley after he was concussed during the 2-1 victory at Rotherham.

Ryan Allsop is back in training, but Jak Alnwick is likely to retain his place in goal for the Huddersfield game, which will see former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock return to his old club.

"The job done by Neil Warnock is absolutely outstanding.," Lamouchi said.

"The desire to fight, the way they play, is absolutely different.

"But my desire, how I want to manage the next game, is to make my players proud about themselves and make our fans happy. It is the last game at home and the best way to finish at home is to win."