Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin's Swansea side are enjoying their best run of the season, having taken 19 points from their last seven games

Russell Martin says fresh investment would "be really good news" for Swansea City, with British businessman Nigel Morris close to becoming a minority shareholder in the Championship club.

US-based Morris, who was co-founder of finance firm Capital One, has held talks over buying a stake in Swansea.

Two Americans, Andy Coleman and Brett Cravatt, are also poised to get involved at Swansea.

"I know the people who have been wanting to invest," said boss Martin.

"I understand they are very close and have been talking for a while.

"They have been around the club and met most of the people here to see what they are investing in.

"But I don't know when [it will happen] and I don't know how much [money is involved]. I guess that will be announced as and when it happens."

There are suggestions that if confirmed, the arrival of Morris, Coleman - part-owner of MLS side DC United - and businessman Cravatt could see Swansea benefit from a cash injection of around £10m.

Swansea's American owners have been seeking new investment for a number of months and have been open to bringing in new shareholders to provide the club with greater financial stability.

This potential deal would not mean a takeover at Swansea, with majority shareholders Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and Jake Silverstein - all of whom are also investors in DC United - said to be still committed to the club.

Martin did not confirm the identities of the potential new faces, but added: "They are really good guys. I think it will be really good news for the club.

"They have been over throughout the season. I have met them and spent a bit of time with them, as have other people at the club.

"If they come in, I am sure they will want [to have] an impact and to make sure we are doing things in the right way.

"I think once all that gets sorted, things will become clearer and it will help us in terms of preparation for next season.

"It will help us in terms of knowing where people are at - certain players - and will enable us to really move forward, knuckle down in terms of planning and hopefully get some things done."

Levien, Kaplan and Silverstein recently increased their shareholding at Swansea by converting loans to equity.

Their shareholding would be diluted should the new men come on board.

The shareholding of the club's Supporters Trust will also be reduced, although they will retain a protected 5% stake.

Martin, whose side have an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs ahead of Saturday's trip to Hull City, was left frustrated by Swansea's transfer work after they failed to sign a player in January.

But he does not expect the arrival of new investors to trigger a dramatic change in transfer policy.

"I don't think this club are going to be in a situation where we splash millions and millions on players and all of a sudden pay ridiculous wages," he said.

"Does it mean you can have a two-year or three-year plan to understand what it looks like, rather than just relying on player sales every year? That would be a nice position to be in, but I don't know the ins and outs of it."

There is uncertainty over Martin's long-term future with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

"I am sure once it's sorted I would presume there will be a list of things they want to get done," added Martin.

"My situation will either be one of them or it won't. I am quite relaxed about it. I have said before I would love to stay but I don't make that choice."