Cedric Kipre's 87th-minute strike gave Cardiff victory against relegation rivals Rotherham

Rotherham United are investigating "an incident of racist abuse on social media" following their 2-1 Championship home loss to Cardiff City on Thursday.

Cedric Kipre's late goal gave the visitors victory and it is thought the defender was one of those targeted, along with Cardiff coach Sol Bamba.

Rotherham condemned the posts and will work with South Yorkshire Police.

"Rotherham United are appalled to have learned of an incident of racist abuse on social media," the club said.

"A number of social media posts were brought to the club's attention in the immediate aftermath of the game at AESSEAL New York Stadium, and Rotherham United are now seeking to identify the individual in question and will work alongside South Yorkshire Police to bring the perpetrator to justice.

"Rotherham United totally condemns the actions of the aforementioned individual and would like to firmly reiterate our zero-tolerance policy towards racism or discrimination of any kind.

"The club will take necessary steps to ensure that it is clear that the actions of the individual in question are in no way representative of our football club and supporters.

"The club totally and completely dissociates itself from the actions of this individual and the abhorrent behaviour that they have displayed and will take the necessary measures to ensure that this isolated incident does not tarnish the reputation of Rotherham United and our fan base."

Thursday's result raised Cardiff six points above the relegation places with two games remaining, while Rotherham remain in danger three points above the drop zone.