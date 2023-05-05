Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Morton 2.
Cove Rangers have been relegated from the Scottish Championship after losing 2-1 at home to Greenock Morton - but the win was not enough to earn the visitors a promotion play-off place.
Dougie Imrie's men miss out on goal difference, finishing 10 goals behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle.
Jack Baird's opener was cancelled out by Declan Glass, before Robbie Muirhead won it for the visitors.
It means an immediate return to League 1 for Cove.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Fox
- 5RossBooked at 50mins
- 6Neill
- 26Reynolds
- 2LoganSubstituted forBangalaat 84'minutes
- 17Longstaff
- 16Vigurs
- 4Scully
- 25Glass
- 9Megginson
- 11McIntoshSubstituted forDunneat 19'minutesSubstituted forWestonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Weston
- 19Bangala
- 22Dunne
- 23Gourlay
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwake
- 23Grimshaw
- 5Baird
- 4O'Connor
- 11Miller
- 14Crawford
- 21GillespieSubstituted forPignatielloat 47'minutes
- 10QuitongoSubstituted forKingat 63'minutes
- 8BluesBooked at 49mins
- 30CrawfordSubstituted forMcGrattanat 63'minutes
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 2Pignatiello
- 12Ambrose
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 20Green
- 25King
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 1,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Morton 2.
Post update
Darragh O'Connor (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luis Longstaff (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Morton).
Post update
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jack Baird.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. David Bangala replaces Shay Logan because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).
Post update
Shay Logan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Morton 2. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Brian Schwake.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tony Weston (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.