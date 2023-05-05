Close menu
Scottish Championship
Cove RangersCove Rangers1MortonGreenock Morton2

Cove Rangers 1-2 Greenock Morton: Hosts relegated to League 1

Scottish Championship

Heavy fog blanketed the match for the whole evening
Cove Rangers have been relegated from the Scottish Championship after losing 2-1 at home to Greenock Morton - but the win was not enough to earn the visitors a promotion play-off place.

Dougie Imrie's men miss out on goal difference, finishing 10 goals behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

Jack Baird's opener was cancelled out by Declan Glass, before Robbie Muirhead won it for the visitors.

It means an immediate return to League 1 for Cove.

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Fox
  • 5RossBooked at 50mins
  • 6Neill
  • 26Reynolds
  • 2LoganSubstituted forBangalaat 84'minutes
  • 17Longstaff
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 25Glass
  • 9Megginson
  • 11McIntoshSubstituted forDunneat 19'minutesSubstituted forWestonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Weston
  • 19Bangala
  • 22Dunne
  • 23Gourlay

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 5Baird
  • 4O'Connor
  • 11Miller
  • 14Crawford
  • 21GillespieSubstituted forPignatielloat 47'minutes
  • 10QuitongoSubstituted forKingat 63'minutes
  • 8BluesBooked at 49mins
  • 30CrawfordSubstituted forMcGrattanat 63'minutes
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 2Pignatiello
  • 12Ambrose
  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 20Green
  • 25King
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
1,769

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Morton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Morton 2.

  3. Post update

    Darragh O'Connor (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Declan Glass (Cove Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luis Longstaff (Cove Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Morton).

  8. Post update

    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jack Baird.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. David Bangala replaces Shay Logan because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McGrattan (Morton).

  13. Post update

    Shay Logan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Morton 2. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Brian Schwake.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tony Weston (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.

