Scottish Championship

Heavy fog blanketed the match for the whole evening

Cove Rangers have been relegated from the Scottish Championship after losing 2-1 at home to Greenock Morton - but the win was not enough to earn the visitors a promotion play-off place.

Dougie Imrie's men miss out on goal difference, finishing 10 goals behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle.

Jack Baird's opener was cancelled out by Declan Glass, before Robbie Muirhead won it for the visitors.

It means an immediate return to League 1 for Cove.