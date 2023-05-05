Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park3DundeeDundee5

Queen's Park 3-5 Dundee: Gary Bowyer's men promoted to Scottish Premiership

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dundee edged an astonishing eight-goal, winner-takes-all title decider against Queen's Park to clinch promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Second-half strikes from Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan got Gary Bowyer's men over the line, but only after a scarcely-believable encounter that was already 3-3 after a manic first half.

McCowan's wonderful individual effort clinched the title at the first attempt for Dundee, while Queen's will have to go through the play-offs to secure a third straight promotion.

Queen's Park, having at one point looked like going up, finish third and will face Partick Thistle at Firhill on Tuesday in the first leg of the play-off quarter-final.

But up until Dundee's fifth goal, these sides delivered an epic conclusion to a Championship season which went to the final day with nine of the 10 teams not knowing what division they would be playing in next term.

The drama started when Alex Jakubiak gave Dundee a third-minute lead, but centre-back Charlie Fox levelled with one of the goals of the season, before Connor Shields smashed Queen's ahead two minutes later.

Lee Ashcroft clobbered in an equaliser for Dundee, before a strange 17-minute spell without a goal.

But the drama restarted in earnest when Dundee's Zach Robinson scrappily forced the ball in, only for Fox to plant a header past Adam Legzdins to make it 3-3 in first-half stoppage time.

Queen's Park - seeking the victory needed to end a 65-year top-flight absence - went close to edging in front again after the break, but Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins pushed away Shields' powerful effort.

And then Cameron, the homegrown hero, latched on to Jakubiak's flick to finish neatly past Calum Ferrie to put Dundee in the driving seat once more.

At that point there was still 35 minutes left, but as both sides started to feel the effects of a frantic match, Dundee retreated slightly, knowing they only needed a draw to get back to the top flight.

But in the end they had the more clinical tough anyway, as McCowan bobbed and weaved his way into the box before curling a wonderful effort into the corner to spark jubilant scenes among the Dundee fans behind the goal.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Oakley
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 8ThomsonSubstituted forDavidsonat 77'minutes
  • 42Boateng
  • 11ThomasSubstituted forHealyat 76'minutes
  • 21Savoury
  • 10McPakeSubstituted forJarrettat 64'minutes
  • 29Shields

Substitutes

  • 7Longridge
  • 9Henderson
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Moore
  • 17Heraghty
  • 22Healy
  • 25Bannon
  • 27Jarrett
  • 66Eze

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Legzdins
  • 15Mulligan
  • 5Sweeney
  • 14AshcroftBooked at 63mins
  • 3MarshallSubstituted forKerrat 83'minutes
  • 17McCowan
  • 34Maguire
  • 25Cameron
  • 11HannantSubstituted forWilliamsonat 45'minutes
  • 7JakubiakBooked at 75minsSubstituted forByrneat 89'minutes
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 8Byrne
  • 9Thomas
  • 18McMullan
  • 21Lawlor
  • 22Williamson
  • 28Fisher
  • 31Clampin
  • 42Reedy
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 3, Dundee 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 3, Dundee 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kwame Thomas (Dundee).

  4. Post update

    Marcel Oakley (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Shaun Byrne replaces Alex Jakubiak.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

  7. Post update

    Aaron Healy (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Luke McCowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Robson (Queen's Park).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Cammy Kerr replaces Jordan Marshall.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 3, Dundee 5. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lyall Cameron.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Williamson (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kwame Thomas (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Jake Davidson replaces Jack Thomson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Aaron Healy replaces Dom Thomas.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Kwame Thomas replaces Zach Robinson.

  20. Booking

    Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

