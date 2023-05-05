Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 2.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2DuffySubstituted forCarsonat 45'minutes
- 5Deas
- 6DevineSubstituted forDelaneyat 73'minutes
- 3Harper
- 20HendersonBooked at 17mins
- 18AllardiceSubstituted forHydeat 73'minutes
- 4WelshSubstituted forWoodsat 79'minutes
- 22Shaw
- 17MackaySubstituted forSamuelsat 45'minutes
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 8Carson
- 10Doran
- 12MacGregor
- 16Hyde
- 21MacKay
- 23Delaney
- 24Samuels
- 28Woods
- 30Boyd
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 21AlbinsonBooked at 90mins
- 20Hewitt
- 4Musonda
- 5McGinty
- 3ReadingSubstituted forO'Connorat 86'minutes
- 23AshfordSubstituted forMcAlearat 64'minutes
- 8Dempsey
- 6MurdochSubstituted forBrydenat 86'minutes
- 14MullinSubstituted forMcKenzieat 76'minutes
- 9Akinyemi
- 77MaguireSubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 10O'Connor
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 17McAllister
- 18McAlear
- 22McKenzie
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- 33Jenkins
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 3,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 2.
Booking
Charlie Albinson (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Daire O'Connor.
Post update
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 2. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daire O'Connor.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Fraser Bryden replaces Andy Murdoch.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Daire O'Connor replaces Paddy Reading.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Frankie Musonda.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 1. Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Mckay.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paddy Reading.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Ben Woods replaces Sean Welsh.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reece McAlear (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Josh Mullin.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson replaces Chris Maguire.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United).