Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1AyrAyr United2

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2DuffySubstituted forCarsonat 45'minutes
  • 5Deas
  • 6DevineSubstituted forDelaneyat 73'minutes
  • 3Harper
  • 20HendersonBooked at 17mins
  • 18AllardiceSubstituted forHydeat 73'minutes
  • 4WelshSubstituted forWoodsat 79'minutes
  • 22Shaw
  • 17MackaySubstituted forSamuelsat 45'minutes
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 8Carson
  • 10Doran
  • 12MacGregor
  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 23Delaney
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Woods
  • 30Boyd

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21AlbinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 20Hewitt
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3ReadingSubstituted forO'Connorat 86'minutes
  • 23AshfordSubstituted forMcAlearat 64'minutes
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6MurdochSubstituted forBrydenat 86'minutes
  • 14MullinSubstituted forMcKenzieat 76'minutes
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 77MaguireSubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 10O'Connor
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 17McAllister
  • 18McAlear
  • 22McKenzie
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 33Jenkins
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
3,435

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 2.

  3. Booking

    Charlie Albinson (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Daire O'Connor.

  5. Post update

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 2. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daire O'Connor.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Fraser Bryden replaces Andy Murdoch.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Daire O'Connor replaces Paddy Reading.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Frankie Musonda.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 1, Ayr United 1. Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Mckay.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paddy Reading.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Ben Woods replaces Sean Welsh.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece McAlear (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Mark McKenzie replaces Josh Mullin.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson replaces Chris Maguire.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Cameron Harper (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United).

