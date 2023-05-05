Close menu
Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0HamiltonHamilton Academical0

Arbroath 0-0 Hamilton Academical: Accies in relegation play-off

Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien heads the ball goalward
Hamilton Academical will be in the Scottish Championship relegation play-off after drawing 0-0 with fellow strugglers Arbroath.

Cove Rangers' defeat at home by Morton means Hamilton Academical go above them into the relegation play-off position, and face Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

David Gold's shot rattled the bar as the Arbroath peppered the visitors goal in the second half, but they held firm.

Arbroath will now play a fifth consecutive season in the second tier.

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Banks
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 12StewartBooked at 70mins
  • 18Ben El-MhanniSubstituted forGoldat 63'minutes
  • 8McKenna
  • 20BitsindouSubstituted forBaldéat 88'minutes
  • 26Hetherington
  • 11LinnSubstituted forAllanat 90+1'minutes
  • 9HilsonBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 10Jacobs
  • 14Komolafe
  • 15Tait
  • 17Olusanya
  • 21Gill
  • 23Allan
  • 25Baldé

Hamilton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fulton
  • 15McGowanBooked at 73mins
  • 25OwensSubstituted forSpenceat 59'minutes
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 22TumiltySubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
  • 24Lawson
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 8Martin
  • 21Smith
  • 19WinterSubstituted forAshley-Sealat 79'minutes
  • 17TiehiSubstituted forZanattaat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 7Spence
  • 9Ashley-Seal
  • 10Zanatta
  • 11Smith
  • 12Sparrow
  • 23De Bolle
  • 31Smith
  • 46Morgan
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
2,736

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 0, Hamilton Academical 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Hamilton Academical 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Lewis Banks.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. Scott Allan replaces Bobby Linn.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).

  6. Post update

    Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arbroath. João Baldé replaces Scott Bitsindou.

  8. Booking

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).

  10. Post update

    Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Benny Ashley-Seal replaces Andy Winter.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Lewis Smith replaces Reghan Tumilty.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    David Gold (Arbroath) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Fulton.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Booking

    Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

