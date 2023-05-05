Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien heads the ball goalward

Hamilton Academical will be in the Scottish Championship relegation play-off after drawing 0-0 with fellow strugglers Arbroath.

Cove Rangers' defeat at home by Morton means Hamilton Academical go above them into the relegation play-off position, and face Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

David Gold's shot rattled the bar as the Arbroath peppered the visitors goal in the second half, but they held firm.

Arbroath will now play a fifth consecutive season in the second tier.