Match ends, Arbroath 0, Hamilton Academical 0.
Hamilton Academical will be in the Scottish Championship relegation play-off after drawing 0-0 with fellow strugglers Arbroath.
Cove Rangers' defeat at home by Morton means Hamilton Academical go above them into the relegation play-off position, and face Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.
David Gold's shot rattled the bar as the Arbroath peppered the visitors goal in the second half, but they held firm.
Arbroath will now play a fifth consecutive season in the second tier.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Banks
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 12StewartBooked at 70mins
- 18Ben El-MhanniSubstituted forGoldat 63'minutes
- 8McKenna
- 20BitsindouSubstituted forBaldéat 88'minutes
- 26Hetherington
- 11LinnSubstituted forAllanat 90+1'minutes
- 9HilsonBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 10Jacobs
- 14Komolafe
- 15Tait
- 17Olusanya
- 21Gill
- 23Allan
- 25Baldé
Hamilton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fulton
- 15McGowanBooked at 73mins
- 25OwensSubstituted forSpenceat 59'minutes
- 4O'Reilly
- 22TumiltySubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
- 24Lawson
- 18Mimnaugh
- 8Martin
- 21Smith
- 19WinterSubstituted forAshley-Sealat 79'minutes
- 17TiehiSubstituted forZanattaat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 7Spence
- 9Ashley-Seal
- 10Zanatta
- 11Smith
- 12Sparrow
- 23De Bolle
- 31Smith
- 46Morgan
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 2,736
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Hamilton Academical 0.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Lewis Banks.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Scott Allan replaces Bobby Linn.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).
Connor Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. João Baldé replaces Scott Bitsindou.
Booking
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
Post update
Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Benny Ashley-Seal replaces Andy Winter.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Lewis Smith replaces Reghan Tumilty.
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
David Gold (Arbroath) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Fulton.
Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.