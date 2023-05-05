Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle

Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, Partick Thistle 2.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonaldBooked at 83mins
- 30MassonBooked at 19mins
- 12Lang
- 3DickBooked at 44mins
- 15Ngwenya
- 24McGillBooked at 39mins
- 20Brown
- 16Stanton
- 22RossSubstituted forYoungat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 10Vaughan
- 18Akio
Substitutes
- 17Thomson
- 29Young
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillanBooked at 69mins
- 22MuirheadBooked at 62mins
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 23DochertySubstituted forMullenat 67'minutes
- 8Bannigan
- 11LawlessSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 67'minutes
- 6Turner
- 7Tiffoney
- 9GrahamBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 14Smith
- 15McKinnon
- 16Hodson
- 19Mullen
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 27Lyon
- 29Mackenzie
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 2,899
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Partick Thistle 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Adam Masson.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Booking
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by William Akio.
Booking
Greig Young (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Young replaces Ethan Ross.
Booking
Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Partick Thistle 2. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Fitzpatrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Daniel Mullen replaces Ross Docherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Steven Lawless.