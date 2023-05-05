Close menu
Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers2Partick ThistlePartick Thistle2

Raith Rovers v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonaldBooked at 83mins
  • 30MassonBooked at 19mins
  • 12Lang
  • 3DickBooked at 44mins
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 24McGillBooked at 39mins
  • 20Brown
  • 16Stanton
  • 22RossSubstituted forYoungat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 10Vaughan
  • 18Akio

Substitutes

  • 17Thomson
  • 29Young

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillanBooked at 69mins
  • 22MuirheadBooked at 62mins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 23DochertySubstituted forMullenat 67'minutes
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 67'minutes
  • 6Turner
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 9GrahamBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 14Smith
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Hodson
  • 19Mullen
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 27Lyon
  • 29Mackenzie
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
2,899

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away12
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, Partick Thistle 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Partick Thistle 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Adam Masson.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  6. Booking

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Jamie MacDonald (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).

  9. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by William Akio.

  15. Booking

    Greig Young (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Young replaces Ethan Ross.

  17. Booking

    Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Partick Thistle 2. Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Fitzpatrick.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Daniel Mullen replaces Ross Docherty.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Steven Lawless.

