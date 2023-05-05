Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City Women: Frida Maanum's superb strike seals Gunners win

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Frida Maanum scores for Arsenal against Leicester
The top three in the Women's Super League qualify for the Champions League

Frida Maanum's superb strike kept Arsenal in the hunt for a finish in the top three of the Women's Super League as they edged Leicester.

Maanum broke the visitors' resistance midway through the second half with a fine curled finish from distance.

It had looked like being a frustrating night for the hosts after Katie McCabe saw an early penalty saved.

But they finished strongly and Norwegian Maanum struck the crossbar late on with a free-kick.

Leicester, fighting to stay in the WSL, had few chances but Sam Tierney saw a good header held by Sabrina D'Angelo before Arsenal struck.

The result means Arsenal stay fourth, but are now just two points behind third-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Leicester, meanwhile, are 10th, two points off the bottom of the table.

Gunners bounce back after European disappointment

This was the ideal response by Arsenal after they saw their European hopes ended on Monday with an extra-time defeat to Wolfsburg in second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

But for a long time it looked like it was not going to be their night, with Janina Leitzig giving Leicester hope when she stopped McCabe's early penalty.

From then on Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to turn that into clear-cut chances, and the few they did create were comfortable for Leitzig.

But there was nothing the Leicester goalkeeper could do when Maanum was given too much space on the edge of the box and she took full advantage with a precision strike out of Leitzig's reach.

It was a must-win game for Arsenal as they look to climb into the top three and ensure Champions League football again next season.

Leicester show fight

Leicester had won just four of their 18 games before the trip to Arsenal but two of those had come in their past two outings - a 2-1 win against Reading and a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool last weekend - to give them real hope of staying in the WSL.

A result against Arsenal was always going to be tough but for a long while it looked like they would take a well-earned point as they held out the Gunners for over an hour.

In the end, Arsenal's individual quality told but the fight Leicester showed will give them hope of picking up the points they need in their remaining games to stay up.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5BeattieSubstituted forCatleyat 58'minutesSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 74'minutes
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 12MaanumBooked at 90mins
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 21Pelova
  • 22KühlSubstituted forAgyemangat 90+11'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forTaylorat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 7Catley
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 27Taylor
  • 29Goldie
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4BottBooked at 90mins
  • 15Howard
  • 22PlumptreBooked at 48minsSubstituted forPurfieldat 58'minutes
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 30Mace
  • 8PikeSubstituted forBakerat 85'minutes
  • 14GreenSubstituted forGoodwinat 86'minutes
  • 10WhelanSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes
  • 21CainSubstituted forSiemsenat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 16Jones
  • 19Siemsen
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Michelle Agyemang replaces Kathrine Kühl.

  4. Post update

    Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  6. Booking

    Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  9. Booking

    Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

  12. Post update

    Ava Baker (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.

  14. Post update

    Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Jodie Taylor is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Josie Green.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Ava Baker replaces Molly Pike.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Rafaelle Souza.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women19142345192644
3Chelsea Women17141244152943
4Arsenal Women18132341113041
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women1954101934-1519
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1942132541-1614
10Leicester City Women1941141340-2713
11Brighton Women1834112456-3213
12Reading Women1932142245-2311
View full The FA Women's Super League table

