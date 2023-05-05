Match ends, Arsenal Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.
Frida Maanum's superb strike kept Arsenal in the hunt for a finish in the top three of the Women's Super League as they edged Leicester.
Maanum broke the visitors' resistance midway through the second half with a fine curled finish from distance.
It had looked like being a frustrating night for the hosts after Katie McCabe saw an early penalty saved.
But they finished strongly and Norwegian Maanum struck the crossbar late on with a free-kick.
Leicester, fighting to stay in the WSL, had few chances but Sam Tierney saw a good header held by Sabrina D'Angelo before Arsenal struck.
The result means Arsenal stay fourth, but are now just two points behind third-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.
Leicester, meanwhile, are 10th, two points off the bottom of the table.
Gunners bounce back after European disappointment
This was the ideal response by Arsenal after they saw their European hopes ended on Monday with an extra-time defeat to Wolfsburg in second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
But for a long time it looked like it was not going to be their night, with Janina Leitzig giving Leicester hope when she stopped McCabe's early penalty.
From then on Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to turn that into clear-cut chances, and the few they did create were comfortable for Leitzig.
But there was nothing the Leicester goalkeeper could do when Maanum was given too much space on the edge of the box and she took full advantage with a precision strike out of Leitzig's reach.
It was a must-win game for Arsenal as they look to climb into the top three and ensure Champions League football again next season.
Leicester show fight
Leicester had won just four of their 18 games before the trip to Arsenal but two of those had come in their past two outings - a 2-1 win against Reading and a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool last weekend - to give them real hope of staying in the WSL.
A result against Arsenal was always going to be tough but for a long while it looked like they would take a well-earned point as they held out the Gunners for over an hour.
In the end, Arsenal's individual quality told but the fight Leicester showed will give them hope of picking up the points they need in their remaining games to stay up.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 14D'Angelo
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5BeattieSubstituted forCatleyat 58'minutesSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 74'minutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16Maritz
- 12MaanumBooked at 90mins
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 21Pelova
- 22KühlSubstituted forAgyemangat 90+11'minutes
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forTaylorat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 7Catley
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 27Taylor
- 29Goldie
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4BottBooked at 90mins
- 15Howard
- 22PlumptreBooked at 48minsSubstituted forPurfieldat 58'minutes
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 30Mace
- 8PikeSubstituted forBakerat 85'minutes
- 14GreenSubstituted forGoodwinat 86'minutes
- 10WhelanSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes
- 21CainSubstituted forSiemsenat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 16Jones
- 19Siemsen
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 1, Leicester City Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Michelle Agyemang replaces Kathrine Kühl.
Post update
Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Booking
Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Booking
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Ava Baker (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ruby Mace.
Post update
Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Frida Maanum tries a through ball, but Jodie Taylor is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Josie Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Ava Baker replaces Molly Pike.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Rafaelle Souza.