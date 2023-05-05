Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The top three in the Women's Super League qualify for the Champions League

Frida Maanum's superb strike kept Arsenal in the hunt for a finish in the top three of the Women's Super League as they edged Leicester.

Maanum broke the visitors' resistance midway through the second half with a fine curled finish from distance.

It had looked like being a frustrating night for the hosts after Katie McCabe saw an early penalty saved.

But they finished strongly and Norwegian Maanum struck the crossbar late on with a free-kick.

Leicester, fighting to stay in the WSL, had few chances but Sam Tierney saw a good header held by Sabrina D'Angelo before Arsenal struck.

The result means Arsenal stay fourth, but are now just two points behind third-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Leicester, meanwhile, are 10th, two points off the bottom of the table.

Gunners bounce back after European disappointment

This was the ideal response by Arsenal after they saw their European hopes ended on Monday with an extra-time defeat to Wolfsburg in second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

But for a long time it looked like it was not going to be their night, with Janina Leitzig giving Leicester hope when she stopped McCabe's early penalty.

From then on Arsenal dominated possession but struggled to turn that into clear-cut chances, and the few they did create were comfortable for Leitzig.

But there was nothing the Leicester goalkeeper could do when Maanum was given too much space on the edge of the box and she took full advantage with a precision strike out of Leitzig's reach.

It was a must-win game for Arsenal as they look to climb into the top three and ensure Champions League football again next season.

Leicester show fight

Leicester had won just four of their 18 games before the trip to Arsenal but two of those had come in their past two outings - a 2-1 win against Reading and a 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool last weekend - to give them real hope of staying in the WSL.

A result against Arsenal was always going to be tough but for a long while it looked like they would take a well-earned point as they held out the Gunners for over an hour.

In the end, Arsenal's individual quality told but the fight Leicester showed will give them hope of picking up the points they need in their remaining games to stay up.