Neco Williams: Nottingham Forest full-back out for rest of season with broken jaw
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams will miss the rest of the season with a broken jaw.
The Wales international was stretchered off in the 65th minute of Forest's 3-1 win over Brighton on Wednesday.
Williams, 22, collided with team-mate Brennan Johnson as the pair tried to reach a chipped cross from Morgan Gibbs-White at the far post.
"I am gutted to say my season's over for sustaining a broken jaw," Williams said on Twitter.
"I will do everything I can to help my team-mates bring home those points every game."
Steve Cooper's side are 17th in the Premier League, one point off the relegation zone with five games left to play.
