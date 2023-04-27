Close menu

Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Boss Sean Dyche confident of Toffees survival

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments22

Everton fans
Everton fans gave their side a warm welcome before kick-off

Is Everton's unbroken Premier League stay about to end this season?

Sean Dyche's side suffered a chastening 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle to leave them second bottom and two points off safety.

But despite a demoralising second-half collapse against the Magpies to extend their run to one win in the last 10 games, Dyche is confident his side can avoid relegation.

After replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January, the ex-Burnley manager's reign started in perfect fashion with a 1-0 win against table-toppers Arsenal.

But there has been little to celebrate since.

"I think we can do it," replied Dyche when asked if they can stay up. "It is a similar side to when we beat Arsenal, so there's evidence it can be done.

"We need to bring the edge of that performance. We had that in the first half and it was a really good performance. Goals change games, not just the scoreline but the feel of the performance.

"You are still in it at home but you cannot let it change the whole performance."

Everton have to correct mistakes 'quickly'

Everton supporters did their best to get behind the team before kick-off, welcoming the team coach into the stadium by lining the street outside and chanting and lighting blue flares.

The backing continued in the first half when the side were on top, but their optimism was sapped once Callum Wilson scored the opening goal.

The Toffees have scored multiple goals in just one of their 17 home games this season so a comeback looked highly unlikely, with further goals from Wilson - a magnificent second - Joelinton and Jacob Murphy.

Dyche added: "Very disappointed in the end. The first half we did everything I thought what was right against a good Newcastle side. It was all there other than the goal.

"We nearly scored a goal just before half-time and the second half we start brightly but, as soon as the second goes in, the game goes away very quickly.

"It happened against Fulham and we have to correct that quickly.

"It is about us, we have to correct the mistakes we have made in the last few weeks. We can all talk the talk but it is about walking the walk."

Everton face a massive game next against fellow strugglers Leicester on Monday, with the Foxes a point and place above them in the drop zone.

Asked if the manner of the defeat meant his side have lost the fans, with many leaving well before the end of the match, Dyche said: "I don't think so. The fans have been terrific, they are amazing here. They will be backing the club until the end.

"I can't decide for 40,000 people, but they will support the club until the end of the season."

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:03

    Everton are down. Have been for months. On a more important note the article on Dusseldorf's plans concerning free home games tickets is interesting. Would be nice to see it rolled out in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:00

    Out of their final 5 games, Everton are not going to beat Man City or Brighton, likely will lose to Wolves, so that just leaves Leicester & Bournemouth.
    Leicester are in the same boat, so that game is no given for Everton.
    Bournemouth is the last game and Bournemouth will be mentally golfing so surely Everton should get 3 points there. But will it all be too late for Everton by then?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:00

    Dissolutioned. Speaks a good game.

  • Comment posted by RedZetter7, at 23:58 27 Apr

    Has Mr Dyche beeb on the wacky baccy . EFC are going down. Players not interested. Club badly run. So so sad.

  • Comment posted by Its never easy , at 23:58 27 Apr

    Everton played pretty well.

    Moments of sheer quality undid them. I'm suprised at 1-4. But it happened.

    Well done nufc. Hard hard game. Good win.

  • Comment posted by Idolspieeater, at 23:58 27 Apr

    Blame Rafa 🤣🤣🤣🤣💩

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:02

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I think Rafa would have at least kept Everton somewhere between 12 - 16 place all season. How Everton would wish for that right now.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, at 23:55 27 Apr

    He’s deluded. They’re going down and he knows it deep down.

  • Comment posted by Pompey_in_Devon, at 23:54 27 Apr

    Going down with the scummers!

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, at 23:54 27 Apr

    Only if they get enough corners.

  • Comment posted by mark, at 23:53 27 Apr

    First season in new stadium playing Huddersfield.

    • Reply posted by Franklymydear, at 23:55 27 Apr

      Franklymydear replied:
      Huddersfield, who were recently in the Prem!?
      Bad example!

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, at 23:53 27 Apr

    Well people what do you expect Dyche to say? That Everton will definitely go down? That wouldn't reflect very well on him, so he has to talk positive.

    Now, that real question is, how much of this talk does he actually believes deep down.

  • Comment posted by Mate, at 23:53 27 Apr

    If you beat Man City then I will believe you

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:03

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      If they beat Man City Everton should get 10 bonus points. 😆

  • Comment posted by itsgrimupNorth, at 23:52 27 Apr

    Everton and SD…. You’re going down…. Sorry! You’re becoming to drift into the land of fantasy like Frank Lump lard…

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, at 23:52 27 Apr

    Lol Dyche obviously hasnt seen everton's remaining fixtures. Yikes 😱

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, at 23:51 27 Apr

    Well he would say that wouldn’t he.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:51 27 Apr

    I think Everton are doomed. Next month will tell how accurate Dyche's thinking is.

  • Comment posted by Jay-RM, at 23:50 27 Apr

    Poor manager being exposed. He's made them even worse than Lampard which should have been impossible.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, at 23:54 27 Apr

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Nothing is impossible, even the word impossible is: im-possible.

  • Comment posted by qpr, at 23:50 27 Apr

    They won't be staying up on this performance

  • Comment posted by crusty, at 23:50 27 Apr

    Well he would say that lol. I don't think Everton have a hope of survival this time round.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport