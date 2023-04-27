Close menu

Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Boss Sean Dyche confident of Toffees survival

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

From the section Everton

Everton fans
Everton fans gave their side a warm welcome before kick-off

Is Everton's unbroken Premier League stay about to end this season?

Sean Dyche's side suffered a chastening 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle to leave them second bottom and two points off safety.

But despite a demoralising second-half collapse against the Magpies to extend their run to one win in the last 10 games, Dyche is confident his side can avoid relegation.

After replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January, the ex-Burnley manager's reign started in perfect fashion with a 1-0 win against table-toppers Arsenal.

But there has been little to celebrate since.

"I think we can do it," replied Dyche when asked if they can stay up. "It is a similar side to when we beat Arsenal, so there's evidence it can be done.

"We need to bring the edge of that performance. We had that in the first half and it was a really good performance. Goals change games, not just the scoreline but the feel of the performance.

"You are still in it at home but you cannot let it change the whole performance."

Everton have to correct mistakes 'quickly'

Everton supporters did their best to get behind the team before kick-off, welcoming the team coach into the stadium by lining the street outside and chanting and lighting blue flares.

The backing continued in the first half when the side were on top, but their optimism was sapped once Callum Wilson scored the opening goal.

The Toffees have scored multiple goals in just one of their 17 home games this season so a comeback looked highly unlikely, with further goals from Wilson - a magnificent second - Joelinton and Jacob Murphy.

Dyche added: "Very disappointed in the end. The first half we did everything I thought what was right against a good Newcastle side. It was all there other than the goal.

"We nearly scored a goal just before half-time and the second half we start brightly but, as soon as the second goes in, the game goes away very quickly.

"It happened against Fulham and we have to correct that quickly.

"It is about us, we have to correct the mistakes we have made in the last few weeks. We can all talk the talk but it is about walking the walk."

Everton face a massive game next against fellow strugglers Leicester on Monday, with the Foxes a point and place above them in the drop zone.

Asked if the manner of the defeat meant his side have lost the fans, with many leaving well before the end of the match, Dyche said: "I don't think so. The fans have been terrific, they are amazing here. They will be backing the club until the end.

"I can't decide for 40,000 people, but they will support the club until the end of the season."

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 00:35

    How can he possibly think they'll stay up when they play 'well' ie not concede for 20 mins but then fall apart? At home.

    It's tough so see which team is fighting it's way down the league more - Everton, Leicester or Leeds. Somehow one of them will survive, not that any of them deserve to stay up.

  • Comment posted by beanz8877, today at 00:30

    Aston Villa fan in peace. No axe to grind with Toffees. Everton have the look and feel of what we went through year on year till we finally went down. It was tough. The championship is so hard to escape. But in the end it was the best thing. You need a reset. Even IF you stay up next year will be more of the same….. is that really what you want?

  • Comment posted by jose tubb, today at 00:22

    Very last premier league game ever at Goodison park. Bournemouth (H)

  • Comment posted by Nachmittag, today at 00:22

    Can’t see the toffees staying up they are rubbish sorry guys but you are awful, nothing against you, you need to hit a reset button get rid of the dross including the board

  • Comment posted by ru4eel, today at 00:18

    When Carlo Ancelloti can't do bog all with the team, you know your days are numbered.

    • Reply posted by samsung, today at 00:25

      samsung replied:
      Pretty sure we weren't too bad under carlo.

  • Comment posted by littleEck, today at 00:18

    Is Dyche just Bruce in disguise ?

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 00:24

      ru4eel replied:
      No. One has a massive head and a broken nose. The other has a balding ginger head and a squeaky voice. Not even similar.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:16

    Getting relegated would be very embarrassing for a club like Everton, what would be even worse is opening the new stadium as a Championship club.

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 00:14

    Everton are gone - soft at the back passive in attack their days in the Premier League are closing in. It will do them and the PL the world of good if they go down.

  • Comment posted by mmjj, today at 00:14

    A defeat but not totally unexpected, much better performance and lots of positives. We will keep going and with players back from injury will improve and get results. If we go down I'm still a blue.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 00:14

    Has it struck anyone else that these English managers who have been lauded for years like Lampard & Dyche are just terrible. And coaches that were universally mocked by the English media like Emery have proved to be so far ahead.

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 00:26

      SchizoCockney replied:
      You ask about English managers and compare them to a manager/s from anywhere in the World and whose been lauding Lampard for years? So far Emery has been good in Spain and failed at Arsenal, who knows how well how he'll do at Villa. But you ignore Howe at Newcastle who is doing better than anyone thought and without spending vast amounts.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 00:12

    We are almost certainly down as he hasn’t won a game for a while. 2-3 wins can make a huge difference but we don’t look like winning one game never mind several. Without strikers it was always going to be a problem for any incoming manager. He hasn’t been able to solve what was a difficult ask. It beggars belief we opted not to sign or play with strikers for a whole season. This is the result.

  • Comment posted by Bales, today at 00:12

    Been a poor prem league bar Citeh/Arse. Lot of non prem league standard teams, particularly Everton. They are down.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:11

    This is squeaky bum time, do or die time, sink or swim time......and all that for Everton.

  • Comment posted by Baldilocks and the Three Hairs, today at 00:10

    As a Liverpool fan I have to say this, but I will miss these Merseyside derbies next season

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:18

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      As a Liverpool fan I would agree. But I sure will not miss Pickford and his antics. Then again he move to Spurs over the summer.

  • Comment posted by Mark Morris, today at 00:09

    I hope Everton stay up. I am not a weekly supporter, but Everton have been in the premier league a long, long time. That’s not to be spoilt.

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 00:31

      ru4eel replied:
      Err... why not. If you can't cut it then it's time to go.

  • Comment posted by kloppo, today at 00:08

    Everton 👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:03

    Everton are down. Have been for months. On a more important note the article on Dusseldorf's plans concerning free home games tickets is interesting. Would be nice to see it rolled out in the PL.

    • Reply posted by ru4eel, today at 00:06

      ru4eel replied:
      They might just sneak it on goal difference.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:00

    Out of their final 5 games, Everton are not going to beat Man City or Brighton, likely will lose to Wolves, so that just leaves Leicester & Bournemouth.
    Leicester are in the same boat, so that game is no given for Everton.
    Bournemouth is the last game and Bournemouth will be mentally golfing so surely Everton should get 3 points there. But will it all be too late for Everton by then?

    • Reply posted by Commentator1005, today at 00:16

      Commentator1005 replied:
      You know, I have the sneaking suspicion that Everton will beat Man City. I know that sounds pretty crazy based on everything that we've seen so far. But I just see it happening.

      Everton have spent a lot of money over the last few years and while they're a pretty lazy, uninspiring lot, 90% of the time, I think they'll show something of their potential during that match.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:00

    Dissolutioned. Speaks a good game.

  • Comment posted by RedZetter7, at 23:58 27 Apr

    Has Mr Dyche beeb on the wacky baccy . EFC are going down. Players not interested. Club badly run. So so sad.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 00:05

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      So so funny.

