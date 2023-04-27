Fiorentina will face Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after a goalless draw with Cremonese ensured they progressed 2-0 on aggregate.
It was a game of very few chances as six-time winners Fiorentina comfortably held their opponents at bay.
Riccardo Sottil went close to scoring a late winner for Fiorentina but was unable to connect with a corner at the far post.
Fiorentina will play Inter at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on 24 May.
The Tuscan side have not won a major trophy since the last time they claimed the Coppa Italia in 2001.
Line-ups
Fiorentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Terracciano
- 2Cordeiro Dos SantosBooked at 39mins
- 4Milenkovic
- 98dos Santos de PauloBooked at 59minsSubstituted forRanieriat 64'minutes
- 3Biraghi
- 72Barák
- 38Mandragora
- 10CastrovilliSubstituted forS Amrabatat 83'minutes
- 22GonzálezSubstituted forKouaméat 90+1'minutes
- 9Mendonça Cabral
- 11IkonéSubstituted forSottilat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Jovic
- 8Saponara
- 15Terzic
- 16Ranieri
- 23Venuti
- 28Martínez
- 31Cerofolini
- 32Duncan
- 33Sottil
- 34S Amrabat
- 42Bianco
- 51Vannucchi
- 77Brekalo
- 99Kouamé
Cremonese
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 45Sarr
- 17SernicolaBooked at 82mins
- 24Ferrari
- 44Lochoshvili
- 33QuagliataSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 68'minutes
- 18GhiglioneBooked at 21minsSubstituted forValeriat 45'minutes
- 6Pickel
- 28Meïté
- 77OkerekeSubstituted forDessersat 56'minutes
- 27Galdames
- 20Afena-GyanSubstituted forCastagnettiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Valeri
- 5Vásquez
- 9Ciofani
- 10Buonaiuto
- 12Carnesecchi
- 13Saro
- 15Bianchetti
- 19Castagnetti
- 23Acella
- 26Benassi
- 90Dessers
- 99Basso
- Referee:
- Livio Marinelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
