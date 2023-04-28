Jordan James has played 36 times this season, including making his full international debut for Wales against Croatia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March

Head coach John Eustace says Birmingham City should build their team around emerging young talent like George Hall, Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham.

The teenage midfield trio have made a combined total of 81 Championship appearances so far in a troubled season of off-pitch worries that has also seen Blues flirting with relegation.

"They have done terrific," said Eustace. "They have played big parts.

"They have had really good minutes in a very difficult season."

James, 18, has earned a full international cap for Wales and played 31 times in the league with Hall, 18, making 30 Championship appearances. Bellingham, 17 - the young brother of England's former Blues man Jude - has played on 20 occasions.

Those numbers are likely to swell in the final two games of the season - away at local rivals Coventry City on Saturday and at home against promoted Sheffield United on the final day of the season on Monday, 8 May.

Eustace told BBC Radio WM: "These boys at, 17 and 18, are young players and are still growing. All three - JJ, George Hall and Jobe are very, very young and are still developing.

"Without a shadow of a doubt they need another year or 18 months of developing and playing Championship football.

"We want to keep as many young players as we can and build the football club around these players. Hopefully they will be here for a lot longer than a couple of years.

"They have played because they are good enough. The young players have not been playing games just for the sake of it - just to boost the numbers; they are good players.

"If the players are good enough - no matter how young they are - they will play. At Birmingham City, there is a pathway for young players."

The club's proposed takeover is still to be finalised, but Eustace hopes that can be resolved quickly and it will allow time to negotiate new deals with out-of-contract players and bring much-needed stability for next season.

"It's important we recruit properly of course and it's important we keep as many of this group together as we can," Eustace explained.

In the meantime, with Birmingham now safe from danger and sitting 17th in the table, 10 points above the relegation zone, Eustace wants his team to be able to play with grater freedom for their final two fixtures.

"I have asked the team to express themselves all season; I want the shackles off," he said. "We have got really good footballers.

"The first thing we ask is to be hard to play against and to work hard. But when you have the ball go and express yourselves, so I expect that on Saturday - and have expected it throughout the season. It's a good opportunity to show what we are about."